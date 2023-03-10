FAQs

Does Samsung offer free shipping? Yes, all orders come with free shipping as default, meaning you won't be lumped with additional charges on top of the price you pay. If you want to get your goods quicker, you can pay for expedited shipping at the checkout.

What is Samsung Rewards? Samsung has its own Samsung Rewards program that operates as a loyalty scheme for regular customers. Anyone can sign up for this, regardless of whether they use Samsung Pay or not, and you'll earn a number of points back per purchase. As of writing, one point equates to around $0.005 of value and you can earn points from not just purchases, but by also referring friends to the Samsung Store and with free 'random' giveaways by Samsung itself.

Who qualifies for Samsung first responder discount? Paramedics, firefighters, police, doctors, nurses, and anyone who can be readily accessed via a 911 call for their job should be qualified for the Samsung first responder program. To check your eligibility, you'll need to verify yourself using your work email and a valid ID using the ID.me service on the Samsung site. While there are a few hoops to jump through here, discounts can range all the way up to 30% off so it's definitely worth investigating if you think you're eligible.

When and what is Samsung Week? Samsung Week is the official Samsung Store's big annual sale, offering some of the best discounts you'll find all year round on phones, TVs, and appliances, among other tech. In 2022, this week-long shopping extravaganza was held in late October or early November, a date that generally coincides with the build-up to the yearly Black Friday sales. If you're on the hunt for some discounted Samsung tech then you'll definitely want to keep an eye out for this year's Samsung Week, which we're expecting to fall on similar dates.

What is Samsung Pay? Samsung Pay is the brand's own digital payment method, and you can use it to make contactless payments on all kinds of purchases. Users of the scheme will also receive the occasional Samsung Cashback deal, letting you earn money back for using their service and making purchases.

Hints and tips

Trade in your old devices: The Samsung Store, like many other retailers these days, offers a really competitive trade-in program that you can use to not only safely dispose of your old tech, but get some really juicy discounts on new purchases. If you have an old phone, laptop, or tablet that works and is in relatively good condition, then we'd highly recommend investigating the myriad trade-in options you'll find before you check out one of the latest Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Book laptops, or Galaxy Tab tablets.

Shop around big retail events: Yearly events like Black Friday or Samsung Week are great times to be shopping at the official Samsung Store. Generally speaking, these run from late October to early December, and you'll regularly find the best prices all year on TVs and appliances at the Samsung store, as well as things like free smartwatches and earbuds being offered with Galaxy smartphones. Even though these two previously mentioned events take place late in the year, you'll generally find excellent deals on the Samsung offers page around other retail events like President's Day, Labor Day, and Amazon Prime Day in mid-summer.

Shop refurbished devices: Not bothered about getting the shiniest new device possible? A great alternative to buying a new device upfront is to head on over to the Samsung certified re-newed store. Here you'll find a number of pre-owned items that have been checked, refurbished, and tested by Samsung itself up for sale with discounts ranging up to 30% off new prices. Since these items are guaranteed under a 1-year warranty and are in 'like-new' condition, this is potentially a great option for bargain hunters and one that's much more eco-friendly than buying tech new.

Use student, military, and first responder discounts: Samsung offers a diverse range of exclusive discounts for certain occupations and students that are well worth checking out if you think you're eligible. While you'll need a relevant email address and photo ID, first responders, government workers, those in the military, and Samsung employees are all eligible for discounts ranging up to 30%.

Refer a friend: Signing up to the Samsung rewards scheme also unlocked the option to refer a friend for additional rewards. While your friend will get 5% off their purchase, you can potentially get points that are anywhere up to $100 per friend, for a potential total of $1,000 per year. If you know a friend who likes their Samsung tech as much as you do, them it's a great idea to ask them for a referral or visa versa.