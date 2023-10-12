Boost Mobile promo codes for October 2023

FAQs

What deals can you get for switching to Boost Mobile? Boost Mobile offers free and discounted phones when you switch from another provider. We've seen Boost offer an iPhone for as low as $49.99 with tax when you switch with ID verification. You can also get an iPhone 12 for $100 more. Alternatively, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A23 G5 or Moto G Stylus 5G for free. In addition to a free phone, you can also get AMC+ and Sling Freestream with a Boost Mobile plan. These are in-store exclusive offers, so you need to travel to a nearby Boost Mobile store to take advantage of the deal.

Does Boost Mobile include taxes and fees? Yes, all Boost Mobile plans include taxes and fees in the advertised price. Boost’s promotional copy reads, “Unlimited talk and text, no contracts or fees, and a mobile hotspot are included with all plans — no surprises.”

Does Boost Mobile have international service? Yes, Boost Mobile can add international service to your plan for a price. It promotes international data roaming in over 100 countries, which you can use by buying a prepaid esim for your phone. These plans vary depending on the country and how long you need the service. For example, Asia plans range from $8 for 1GB that lasts for seven days to $36 for 5GB that lasts for 15 days. You can search for potential plans from the esim plan finder page.

Does Boost Mobile support esims? Yes, Boost Mobile supports esims. You can use them to support more than one number, like someone might need to do abroad so that they have an international number. As per the Boost Mobile FAQ, those with an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR or later will also be able to use an eSIM as their main SIM.

Does Boost Mobile come with Wi-Fi calling? Yes, Boost Mobile supports wifi calling. Wi-Fi calling uses “Voice over Internet Protocol” technology to connect Boost-compatible devices with a Wi-Fi signal within the United States, and can be turned on from any device that supports Wi-Fi calling. How to do this will differ from device to device, but you can check the Boost Mobile website for help. Note that Boost also warns against using third-party apps to use wifi calling in emergencies.

What is the Boost Mobile customer service number? You can call Boost Mobile customer service at 833-50-BOOST (833-502-6678). Boost customer service works between 7am-11pm ET from Monday to Friday or between 7am-10pm ET on Saturday and Sunday. If you don’t want to call them, you can also use live chat. However, you might need to endure some automated messaging before connecting to a real agent.

Hints and Tips

Check the Boost Mobile deals tab: Boost Mobile regularly offers discounted phones, with as much as $300 off selected handsets during sale periods. Keep an eye out for the best deals around key retail seasons including Christmas, Labor Day & Black Friday.

Get one month of unlimited data for cheap: Boost Mobile currently offers new customers unlimited data, including unlimited texts and calls, for $12.50 for your first month. Another promotion will give you 2GB for $10 a month if you prefer a “by the gig” plan. These promotions also give you a free SIM kit and free two-day shipping with your bundle. However, it only applies to select locations. Plug in your zip code to make sure that your location qualifies for the promotion.

Apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program: Boost Mobile supports the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal program that offers internet and mobile services at cheaper rates for low-income households. Not only can you qualify for free wireless service, but you may also qualify for a discount on a Boost Mobile phone or mobile broadband plan. Boost will lead you through the application process from its ACP page and tell you if you qualify for the program based on the information that you provide.

Get a $25/month unlimited data plan with auto-pay: Boost Mobile offers many prepaid plans depending on your needs, one of which only costs $25 a month when paying your bills with auto-pay. It offers new and existing customers unlimited talk and text and unlimited data, and only slightly differs from the $40/month unlimited data plan (which includes a 12 GB mobile hotspot) but is otherwise completely the same. You can go even lower for $15 a month if you’re willing to limit yourself to 5GB of data instead of unlimited.