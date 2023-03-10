FAQs

What are the current Tello plans? Tello offers four pre-made plan tiers, with the added option to design your own plan as well as a pay-as-you-go option for light users. In addition to the premade Tello choices, you can also design your own plan, which can be a particularly good option if you want a data-only plan. For light users, there's also an option for a pay-as-you-go plan, which will be good if you rarely use your phone outside of WiFi.

What network does Tello use? Tello piggybacks off the larger T-Mobile network as a mobile virtual network operator (NVMO), although it's not owned by T-Mobile. It's one of many sub-operators on the network alongside well-known prepaid carriers like Mint Mobile and Boost Mobile. Previously Tello used the Sprint network but that's no longer the case with the latters purchase and subsequent takeover by T-Mobile.

How extensive is Tello coverage? Tello uses the T-Mobile 4G/5G network, so coverage should be fairly good nationwide if you're in a densely populated area. If you're worried about Tello coverage then the good news is that Tello has a detailed coverage map that shows exactly what kind of coverage you should expect. Simply input your address and zip code on their website to see if you're covered.

Can I use eSIM on Tello? Yep - you can use eSIM with Tello if your phone is compatible. eSIMs come with the large benefit of not having to wait for a traditional physical SIM to be mailed to you to try out the service. To check if your device is compatible, head on over to the Tello website's dedicated checking page and input your device IMEI number. Alternatively, head on over to the FAQs to find instructions on how to determine whether your phone is compatible without an IMEI number.

Can I get a Tello student discount? Headed off to university? Tello has partnered up with Student Beans to offer discounts of up to 50% on its 2GB, 5GB, and unlimited data plans. While you'll need a valid ID to prove your eligibility, this is easily one of the best ways to save on the entire site.

Hints and Tips

Get a referral: Another fantastic way to save at Tello. If you know someone who's already signed up for the service, you can get them to give you a referral code. It's completely free and will give both of you a nifty $10 discount on your next month of service. Head on over to the Tello referral page for more details on how to get your code.

Create a custom data-only plan: If you're not much of a texter or caller, you could opt to use Tello's unique design-a-plan feature to cut out what you don't need. With a 5GB plan, for example, you can reduce the monthly cost from $19 per month with unlimited texts and calls to $15 per month with just the data.

Go for the unlimited data plan: Alternatively, if you're looking for the best overall value with Tello, we'd recommend going for the premade unlimited data plan. At just $29 per month, it's one of the cheapest unlimited data plans on the market right now and it also comes with unlimited text and calling. It's not as cheap as some of the other Tello plans but it's a great overall option if you're a heavy user - especially if you're eligible for a student discount too.

Bring your own phone: Tello sells a few unlocked phones via its website but these are generally older models and refurbished options. Unless you're looking for a real cheap burner device, we'd recommend bringing your own unlocked device over to Tello. For recommendations, head on over to our cell phone deals page.