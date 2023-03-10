FAQs

Does OnePlus have a reward program? OnePlus offers a service called the Red Cable club, which operates as both a members club and a rewards scheme for loyal customers. Membership is free for all OnePlus account holders and offers access to unique discounts, gifts, and access to community forums. Importantly, the Red Cable club also unlocks the Red Coins shop, which is your typical reward scheme where you can spend points earned with purchases on unique accessories and gifts.

Does OnePlus offer military or student discounts? Yep! The official OnePlus site operates a discount program that applies to students, those associated with the military, OnePlus employees, and those designated as key workers (first responders, for example). Currently, discounts are capped at up to 30% off for students and 10% off for other eligible discount holders. Legitimate ID will need to be provided to prove your eligibility (and a OnePlus account).

Are Oneplus phones unlocked? Phones bought directly via the OnePlus site are unlocked. That means if you do pick up a device via the official store it should be compatible with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and all sub-carriers on their networks. As always, however, you'll want to check at the specific carrier site to make sure your device is compatible before you port your number over.

How can I contact OnePlus? If you want to speak to a member of OnePlus, you can call +1 833 777 3633 between 9am - 9pm Mon to Friday, and 10am - 8pm on Saturday or Sunday (EST). You can also find plenty of FAQs that answer common questions on a dedicated page on their website.

OnePlus hints and tips

Trade in an old device: Like many other retailers, OnePlus operates an excellent trade-in program that you can use to your advantage if you're looking to upgrade. Got an old phone lying around? Hand it over as part of a trade towards a shiny new device and you can score up to $780 off your next OnePlus. Trade-in values can vary wildly between brands, but this is generally the easiest (and best) way to get a discount on your next device.

Subscribe to the newsletter and get 10% off accessories: Here's a small pro tip - subscribe to the OnePlus newsletter. This particular hint won't secure you a discount on your next phone, but it's an easy way to get a 10% site-wide discount on accessories at OnePlus. If you think you'll need some cables or a new case for your fancy new phone then don't forget to sign up - which you can do by scrolling down to the bottom of the page on the OnePlus website.

Install the OnePlus app for up to 30% off accessories: Another way to get a 10% discount on accessories at OnePlus is to install the OnePlus app. While likely not stackable with the newsletter discount, it's a great idea to install the app either way as it'll also unlock the refer-a-friend feature (see below), and the option to opt-in to Lucky Draw events.

Refer a friend: Offered uniquely via the OnePlus app, the OnePlus Invite-a-friend scheme offers the chance to earn OnePlus coupons for every new member you sign up as a OnePlus member. Currently, the rewards range from a $10-off coupon if you initiate a new member signup, to a $35-off coupon for signing up two new members who then go on to purchase items at the OnePlus store.

Become a Red Cable club member: As we've already previously mentioned in this OnePlus promo code article, OnePlus has a great rewards scheme called the Red Cable Club. It offers not only reward points for loyal customers but free gifts, exclusive discounts, and access to community forums. Membership is free so it's a great idea to sign up if you're thinking about making your next device a OnePlus.

How to use OnePlus coupons

1. Browse this page for an eligible OnePlus coupon, click an entry to open the pop-up, then copy the code to your clipboard.

2. Next, navigate to the OnePlus site using the provided link and add an eligible product to your shopping basket.

3. Click on your basket in the top right corner of the page to get to check out

4. At the first stage of check out at the bottom of the page in the 'order summary' section you'll find a field to 'enter voucher code'. Paste your OnePlus promo code into this field and hit the 'OK' button to apply your discount.