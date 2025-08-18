Good news for careless clickers - Microsoft Teams is upping its protection against dangerous scams
Microsoft Teams adds two-pronged approach to protecting users
- Microsoft will soon block potentially dangerous file types like executables in Teams
- Teams will also scan for malicious URLs to protect users from attacks
- Regular updates keep Teams on top of its security game
Microsoft is making changes to how its Teams video conferencing platform deals with potentially malicious file types in a bid to reduce malware and file-based attacks, by blocking messages containing dangerous file types like executables.
Going forward, Microsoft Teams will also warn detect and warn users about malicious URLs in chats and channels, in the hope of reducing malicious payloads delivered from online sites.
The two updates have been revealed in roadmap entries (499892 and 499893) and are on track for a September 2025 rollout.
Teams is making changes to protect users from attacks
Microsoft has been busy making important security updates to Teams in recent years, following a surge in remote working after the pandemic.
Recently, Microsoft added a new feature to prevent screenshots on protected calls by turning the screen black to protect sensitive meeting content.
Teams also integrated with Defender for Office 365 Tenant's allow/block lists so security admins can block communications from blocked domains, which are managed from the Defender portal. Currently in targeted release, this feature is also expected to land on shelves by the end of September 2025.
It's not just sophisticated attacks that Microsoft is protecting against – even simple mistakes and "heart-stopping 'oops' moments" are covered with a new update called Sensitive Content Detection in Teams, which automatically scans for potentially sensitive information like credit card numbers, and alert the screen sharer and meeting admin to end sharing before the information gets into the wrong hands.
With over 320 million active users and counting, Microsoft's regular updates to Teams has kept it one of the most widely used online collaboration platforms, and the company's commitment to adding new features, such as upcoming iOS Live Activity widgets, as well as important security tweaks, all help to keep users engaged.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
