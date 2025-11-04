Microsoft's new tool protects users from fake support and scam popups

The new scareware sensor in Edge promises faster SmartScreen threat detection

The AI-driven Scareware blocker is backed with community reports and real-time protection

Microsoft is expanding its protection tools in its Edge browser with the wider release of its Scareware blocker and the introduction of a new scareware sensor aimed at stopping tech support scams before they reach users.

The update extends automatic protection to most Windows and Mac devices, combining AI, computer vision, and SmartScreen threat intelligence.

The Scareware blocker, now enabled by default on devices with at least 2GB of RAM and four CPU cores, uses a local computer vision model to identify deceptive full-screen pages that trick users into believing their computer is infected.

Protecting customers from attacks

Once detected, Edge shuts down the scam before users are prompted to call fake support numbers or make payments.

IT administrators can also manage Scareware blocker settings through enterprise policies and allow-lists.

"AI-powered features like Scareware blocker will forever change the way we protect customers from attacks,” Rob Franco, Principal PM Manager for Microsoft Edge, Enterprise & Security said in a blog post announcing the news, adding the system can shield users from fresh scams “hours or even days before they appear on global blocklists.”

Microsoft says when users report a scam through the blocker, it helps Defender SmartScreen add the threat to its global protection list.

On average, in initial tests, a single report prevented around 50 other users from being targeted.

The reported scams went beyond simple “virus alerts,” including fake blue screens, counterfeit control panels, and even fraudulent law enforcement messages demanding payments.

Microsoft Edge version 142 also introduces a new scareware sensor that alerts SmartScreen about potential scams in real time, without sending screenshots or extra data.

This feature is currently turned off by default but will later be switched on for users with SmartScreen enabled.

Franco says the company is also upgrading the underlying pipeline to shorten response times and extend SmartScreen coverage faster once threats are reported.

“Even after a user has reported a scam, it may continue to impact others before SmartScreen can start blocking,” Franco explained. “We’re working to reduce latency and deliver faster protection for scams reported by Scareware blocker users.”

