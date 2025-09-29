Microsoft Edge gets a major security upgrade which should ease concerns for many users

Microsoft Edge is adding malicious sideloaded extension detection

Other productivity and AI enhancements are in the works

Edge still struggles with market share (vs. Chrome)

Microsoft has announced plans to add a new security feature to its Edge browser to protect users against malicious sideloaded extensions as it continues with plans to entice more users away from Chrome.

Sideloading allows developers to install extensions locally, but attackers have also exploited sideloading to trick users into installing harmful extensions, bypassing the checks that extensions usually undergo via the Edge Add-ons store.

The company confirmed its browser “will detect and revoke malicious sideloaded extensions” in a roadmap entry.

Edge will soon detect malicious sideloaded extensions

Microsoft said that this new security feature is currently in development, but is set to roll out in November 2025.

The company refrained from sharing any details, such as the detection methods – all we have is the limited roadmap entry (tracked as 503593) to go by.

However, it’s not Microsoft’s first stab at making Edge a more secure web environment. It has also rolled out warnings for extensions that harm Edge’s performance and an HTTPS-first mode to upgrade from HTTP to HTTPS wherever possible.

It’s not just security updates that are finding their way into Microsoft’s native browser. The company also hopes to make it a more productive place to be, with plans to introduce a built-in Adobe-powered PDF reader as soon as October 2025. Of course, Copilot generative AI tools are also finding their way into every aspect of the browser too.

All of that being said, Microsoft continues to struggle with Edge adoption, as recent figures claim the browser accounts for around 12% of all desktop browser sessions worldwide, compared with 70% for Chrome. Still, it’s twice as far ahead as Safari (6%) on desktop, at least.