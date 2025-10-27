Experts warn Microsoft Copilot Studio agents are being hijacked to steal OAuth tokens

CoPhish uses Copilot Studio agents to phish OAuth tokens via fake login flows

Attackers exploit Microsoft domains to appear legitimate and access sensitive user data

Mitigations include restricting app consent, enforcing MFA, and monitoring OAuth activity

Security researchers from Datadog Security Labs are warning about a new phishing technique weaponizing Microsoft Copilot Studio agents to steal OAuth tokens and grants attackers access to sensitive information in emails, chats, calendars, and more.

The technique is named CoPhish, and while Microsoft confirmed it is a social engineering technique, it acknowledged it and said it will work on addressing it.

Here is how it works: an attacker can build, or share, a Copilot Studio agent (called “Topic”), whose user interface includes a “Login” or consent flow. If a victim clicks on the button, the flow will request Microsoft Entra/OAuth permissions. By approving the request, the victim essentially hands over OAuth tokens to attackers, which can then use them to access mail, chat, calendar, files, and automation capabilities inside the victim’s tenant.

The technique is particularly dangerous, Datadog stressed, because the agents are using legitimate Microsoft domains (copilotstudio.microsoft.com). This, together with the agent UI, could make the victim believe its authenticity, and lower their guard.

Microsoft has acknowledged the potential for abuse and confirmed it would be working on addressing it: "We've investigated this report and are taking action to address it through future product updates," a spokesperson said.

"While this technique relies on social engineering, we remain committed to hardening our governance and consent experiences and are evaluating additional safeguards to help organizations prevent misuse."

If you are worried about being targeted this way, there are immediate mitigations to apply which can reduce risk. That includes restricting third-party app consent (requires admin consent), enforcing conditional access and MFA, blocking (or closely reviewing) Copilot Studio shared and published agents, monitoring unusual app registrations and granted OAuth tokens, and revoking suspicious tokens and apps.

Via BleepingComputer

