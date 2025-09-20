SpamGPT turns phishing into an automated process with minimal expertise

Attackers can rotate multiple SMTP servers to dodge email throttling

Real-time inbox monitoring enables immediate adjustments to phishing strategies

Many of us are familiar with ChatGPT, but you may not have heard of SpamGPT, a new professional-grade email campaign tool created for cybercriminals.

Researchers at Varonis have revealed this platform offers “all the conveniences a Fortune 500 marketer might expect, but adapted for cybercrime.”

Its interface copies legitimate marketing dashboards, enabling attackers to design, schedule, and monitor large-scale spam and phishing operations with minimal technical expertise.

Infrastructure and deliverability capabilities

By integrating AI tools directly into the platform, SpamGPT can generate convincing phishing content, refine subject lines, and suggest optimizations for scams.

This shifts phishing from a craft requiring skill to a process that even low-level criminals can execute.

"SpamGPT is essentially a CRM for cybercriminals, automating phishing at scale, personalizing attacks with stolen data, and optimizing conversion rates much like a seasoned marketer would. It's also a chilling reminder that threat actors are embracing AI tools just as fast as defenders are," said Rob Sobers, CMO at Varonis.

SpamGPT’s built-in modules handle SMTP/IMAP setup, inbox monitoring, and deliverability testing.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Attackers can bulk import SMTP credentials, validate them through a built-in checker, and rotate multiple servers to avoid throttling.

IMAP monitoring allows them to observe replies, bounces, and inbox placement.

Its automated inbox check feature sends test messages and instantly verifies whether they reached the inbox or spam folder, providing real-time feedback before campaigns go live.

These functions, combined with campaign analytics, mirror legitimate marketing CRMs but are repurposed to facilitate phishing, ransomware, or other malicious payloads.

SpamGPT’s developers market the toolkit as an all-in-one spam-as-a-service solution.

By offering a straightforward graphical interface and detailed documentation, it reduces the need for specialized skills or deep knowledge of email protocols.

Features like “SMTP cracking mastery” tutorials instruct buyers on acquiring or compromising servers, while custom header options allow spoofing of trusted brands or domains.

This makes it possible for attackers with limited experience to bypass basic email authentication protections and deploy campaigns at scale.

The rise of SpamGPT suggests that phishing and ransomware incidents could become more frequent and advanced.

This campaign can also deliver malware disguised as harmless correspondence by bypassing spam filters and blending with legitimate mail traffic.

While this may sound alarming, there are several measures individuals and enterprises can take to stay safe.

How to stay safe

Strengthen email authentication with DMARC, SPF, and DKIM to prevent spoofed domains.

Deploy AI-powered tools to detect phishing emails generated by large language models.

Maintain robust malware removal procedures and keep regular, updated data backups.

Enforce multi-factor authentication on all accounts to limit stolen credential misuse.

Provide continuous phishing awareness training so employees can recognize suspicious emails.

Use network segmentation and least-privilege access controls to limit malware spread.

Keep all software and security patches updated to close exploitable vulnerabilities.

Test and refine an incident response plan to ensure quick, effective recovery.