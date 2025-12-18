A poisoned Asus utility tool was found online

CISA added a critical Asus Live Update supply‑chain compromise (CVE‑2025‑59374) to KEV, tied to tampered installers distributed before 2021

The flaw stems from the 2018–2019 incident, where attackers implanted malicious code on Asus update servers

Federal agencies must remediate by January 7, and security firms urge private organizations to follow suit

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently added a new critical vulnerability to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, meaning it has seen it being abused in the wild.

The vulnerability plagues Asus Live Update, a utility tool that comes preinstalled on many Asus laptops and desktops. It checks Asus servers for updates, and installs them automatically, including BIOS files, firmware, drivers, and more.

According to the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), certain versions of the client were distributed “with unauthorized modifications introduced through a supply chain compromise”. These modified builds allow threat actors to “perform unintended actions” on devices that meet certain targeting conditions. It is also worth mentioning that the Live Update client reached end-of-support in October 2021.

Owned by AISURU?

The bug is now tracked as CVE-2025-59374 and was given a severity score of 9.3/10 (critical).

The Hacker News notes the vulnerability actually refers to a supply chain attack that was spotted in March 2019. Back then, ASUS acknowledged an advanced persistent threat group breaching some of its servers between June and November 2018.

"A small number of devices have been implanted with malicious code through a sophisticated attack on our Live Update servers in an attempt to target a very small and specific user group," Asus noted back then, releasing version 3.6.8 to address the flaw.

Together with the Asus bug, CISA also added a Cisco flaw affecting multiple products, as well as a bug plaguing SonicWall SMA1000.

Usually, when CISA adds flaws to KEV, it means that Federal Civilian Executive Branch agencies have a three-week deadline to patch up or stop using the products entirely. For the ASUS flaw, agencies have until January 7 to address it.

While it is not mandatory for organizations in the private sector, security companies usually advise them to follow CISA’s instructions, too.

