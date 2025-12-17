Venezuelan oil giant PVDSA hit by cyberattack amid US conflict

Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA says it was hit by a cyberattack

It looks to be a ransomware incident, as systems and shipments seem to be disrupted

The Venezuelan Oil Ministry blames the US for the attack

Venezuelan state-owned oil company Patroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) has claimed it recently suffered a cyberattack at the hands of the US.

PDVSA says operations remain unaffected, but sources claim systems were taken down and oil cargo deliveries suspended, Reuters reports.

The organization has struggled to restore key systems following the incident, with staff told to shut down computers, disconnect WiFi, and cut off external hardware connections, internal memos seen by Bloomberg confirm - with delays to scheduled loadings and ‘forced contingency measures across the company’.

An escalating conflict

Although details are as yet unconfirmed, it seems likely this incident was a ransomware attack given the instructions to disconnect WiFi, as this is likely an effort to quarantine any affected devices or servers to stop attackers from gaining further access.

US President Trump has since ordered a ‘total and complete’ blockade of ‘all sanctioned oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela’ - which the Venezuelan government calls a ‘grotesque threat’.

In a statement, PDVSA has categorically rejected what it calls the "despicable act, orchestrated by foreign interests in collusion with unpatriotic actors seeking to undermine the country's right to sovereign energy development" [machine translated].

The organization goes on to explain; 'This attempted attack is part of the US government's public strategy to seize Venezuelan oil through force and piracy. The working class in the hydrocarbon industry has faced similar attacks in the past.’

This comes after the US seized an oil tanker from the coast of Venezuela which it claims was, "used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela to Iran". However, analysis of satellite imagery from ABC reveals location data may have been ‘deliberately manipulated’ to justify the seizure.

The US has moved warships into the region, with thousands of troops being positioned by the US within 'striking distance' to Venezuela, and fresh sanctions have been imposed onto more ships carrying Venezuelan oil.

"Nothing and no one will halt the victorious march of PDVSA and its working class in service to all Venezuelans," the PDVSA concludes.

