Major data breach at dealership software firm exposes 766,000 clients - here's what we know

Motility suffers ransomware attack exposing sensitive data of over 766,000 customers

Stolen data includes SSNs, driver’s licenses, and full contact details

Company restored services, launched monitoring, and offers free identity protection for victims

Motility Software Solutions, a company providing car dealership management software (DMS), suffered a ransomware attack recently in which hundreds of thousands of customers lost their sensitive data.

The company confirmed the news in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, noting the attack took place on August 11, 2025, and was spotted roughly a week later, on August 19.

Motility saw the intrusion after experiencing “unusual activity” within certain servers. That unusual activity turned out to be an encryptor preventing the company from accessing parts of its IT infrastructure.

Thousands of victims

“Although the malware primarily restricted our access to internal data, the forensic evidence suggests that, before encryption, the actor may have removed limited files containing customers’ personal data,” the announcement reads.

Motility Software Solutions specializes in software for the vehicle industry, including RVs, trailers, buses, and marine vehicles. It offers a web-based platform that integrates CRM, accounting, inventory, service scheduling, and reporting tools to streamline dealership operations.

Motility did not name the perpetrators, but said that they stole full names, postal addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers (SSN), and driver’s license numbers. In total, 766,670 people were affected but at press time, there was no indication that the information was being used in the wild.

Usually, cybercriminals use this data for identity theft, financial fraud, phishing attacks, and creating fake accounts. It also allows them to engage in social engineering, tax refund scams, and unauthorized access to sensitive services like healthcare or government benefits. They can also simply sell it on the dark web to the highest bidder.

Luckily, Motility had a working backup which allowed it to restore its services rather quickly. To mitigate the threat, it set up dark net monitoring, engaged counsel and other data security providers, and is now offering affected people a year’s worth of free identity theft protection services.

Via BleepingComputer