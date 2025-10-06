Renault UK warns customers their info may have been hit in data breach - here's what we know

Renault UK suffers cyberattack exposing customer data; passwords and banking details remained unaffected

Victims include buyers and competition entrants; Renault urges caution with urgent or suspicious communications

Attack follows similar breaches at Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo, linked to known threat actor groups

Renault has become the latest major carmaker to suffer a cyberattack and data breach.

The French carmaker’s UK arm has issued a warning to its customers, noting sensitive personal data may have been stolen, and urging customers to be vigilant of unsolicited incoming communications, especially those claiming to come from Renault, as well as those carrying an unhealthy dose of urgency.

We don’t know who the threat actors are, or if this was a ransomware attack, as was the case with Jaguar Land Rover. We do know that the miscreants stole people’s full names, postal addresses, dates of birth, genders, phone numbers, and vehicle identification numbers. In some cases, vehicle registration details may have also been accessed. Passwords and banking data remained secure, it was said.

Identity unknown

“We are in the process of contacting all affected customers, advising them of the cyberattack and reminding them to be cautious of any unsolicited requests for personal information,” a Renault spokesperson said.

“We wish to apologise to all affected customers. Data privacy is of utmost importance to us and we deeply regret that this has occurred”.

The carmaker did not state how many customers have been affected but stressed that besides actual buyers, people who entered competitions or shared personal details in other manners are also at risk.

There has been a string of cyberattacks against carmakers recently. Jaguar Land Rover suffered a highly disruptive attack that forced the company to shut down multiple facilities for months, to grapple with the aftermath.

Volvo, on the other hand, lost staff data after a supply-chain attack on one of its IT suppliers.

JLR was allegedly hit by Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, while Volvo’s attack came courtesy of DataCarry.

