Over 120 million Reputation.com records might have leaked online - here's what we know

Reputation.com left 320GB of logs exposed online, containing nearly 120 million records

Data included cookies, timestamps, and identifiers risking account takeovers for major brands

Cybernews alerted the company, but the database reportedly remains publicly accessible

Reputation.com, a US-based software company which provides online reputation management (ORM) and customer experience (CX) tools for businesses, kept a large database unlocked on the public internet, available to anyone who knew where to look, experts have warned.

In a recently published research report, security researchers from Cybernews outlined how they found a “massive data chest” in mid-August 2025 containing more than 320GB of data and nearly 120 million records.

Its investigators determined that multiple Reputation.com applications were generating logs which were stored on a server that runs a data visualization and exploration tool, helping enterprises deal with large volumes of data.

A very active system

“This incident might severely impact many known brands using the platform. The logs contained cookies, which could be used for customer account takeovers, and other data from backend systems used by customers,” the Cybernews researchers warn.

The logs were organized into monthly indices, it was further explained, some of which held millions of documents, “indicating a very active system”.

Among other things, the researchers saw timestamps (records of precisely when certain events happened), various unique identifiers (allowing the researchers to identify “hundreds of major companies), cookie strings (information about products and versions, users, and analytic and tracking information), and other general data (event data, contents, types, and other logs).

The server was most likely used for a comprehensive logging and monitoring system, the researchers added, since it captured #every user and application interaction.”

Cybernews said it tried reaching out to Reputation.com on multiple occasions, without much success. The database apparently still remains open, and as such presents a major risk for “hundreds of prominent brands, including Fortune 500 enterprises such as US Bank, Ford, GM, and select BMW dealerships.

