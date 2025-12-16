Polish storage vendor introduces 122.88TB PCIe 5.0 SSD aimed at immersion cooled servers

Drive targets ultra high capacity workloads with QLC NAND and modest endurance ratings

Launch appears quietly in technical materials rather than through major industry announcement

A little-known Polish storage company has quietly introduced an enterprise SSD designed for immersion cooled data centers, offering capacities that push well beyond what most operators are using today.

Goodram Enterprise, which operates as the data center focused arm of Wilk Elektronik, has added a 122.88TB PCIe 5.0 drive to its portfolio. The large SSD appears in technical documentation rather than a high profile launch.

The drive belongs to the DC25F series and uses QLC NAND in an E3.S and E3.L form factor. Both versions target servers designed for direct liquid immersion rather than conventional air cooling.

Built to tolerate long term submersion

Sequential performance is listed at up to 14.6GB/s for reads and 3.2GB/s for writes. Random performance figures sit around 3,000K IOPS for reads and 35K IOPS for writes, so it's clearly designed for capacity rather than speed.

Endurance is rated at 0.3 drive writes per day over five years. That places it in line with other ultra high capacity enterprise QLC drives intended for cold and warm data tiers.

The immersion angle is central to the design. Goodram Enterprise claims that its enterprise SSDs have been validated with dielectric fluids commonly used in immersion cooling tanks, including Shell and Chevron formulations.

Immersion cooling exposes hardware to chemical, thermal, and material stresses that don’t exist in air cooled racks. The company says its drives are built to tolerate long term submersion without electrical degradation.

The 122.88TB model sits alongside a wider range of PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 enterprise SSDs. Capacities across the lineup range from under 2TB to more than 120TB, covering TLC and QLC options.

While immersion cooling is still a niche outside hyperscale and research deployments, interest continues to grow as rack power density increases. PCIe 5.0 SSDs add further thermal pressure, making liquid based approaches more attractive.

What stands out is how little attention this release has received. There was no major announcement cycle, despite the capacity and interface combination placing the drive among the largest PCIe 5.0 SSDs launched so far.

Separate efforts elsewhere show that immersion and liquid cooling for storage isn’t limited to a single vendor or approach.

DapuStor has spoken publicly about deploying immersion rated enterprise SSDs in telecom server platforms, while Solidigm has demonstrated liquid cooled NVMe drives designed for dense AI servers, using cold plates rather than fluid inside the drive itself.

Earlier experiments from PC focused vendors like XPG also explored water cooled PCIe 5.0 SSDs, although those targeted enthusiast systems rather than data centers.

