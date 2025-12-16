Marathon is officially coming to PC and PS5 in March 2026

Bungie confirmed the game will cost $40 and include a roadmap of free gameplay updates

A new overview video has detailed newly added features since Alpha, including Solo queue, a new Runner shell, Proximity Chat, and more

Bungie has finally confirmed a new release window for its first-person sci-fi extraction shooter Marathon in a new gameplay overview video.

Six months after the game's indefinite delay, Marathon is back, and Bungie has announced it will launch in March 2026 for PS5 and PC at $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99.

After purchasing Marathon, players will also get full access to the game, including a roadmap of free gameplay updates as the year progresses. This means new maps, Runner shells, events, and more, starting with the UESC Marathon's Cryo Archive in Season 1.

Bungie also said that Marathon's Rewards Passes will not expire, and players will be able to purchase and unlock prior Passes, and that it believes in "preserving competitive integrity in Marathon, so survival will never come down to how much money you spend," suggesting the game will not be paid to win.

In the Vision of Marathon ViDoc video, the studio also outlined some of the new features that have been added since alpha, including Proximity chat, Solo queue, and Rook — a new Runner shell used to scavenge matches in progress.

Alongside a look at four new maps, including three surface zones, Perimeter, Dire Marsh, and Outpost, and an endgame challenge on the first zone on the UESC Marathon–Cryo Archive, Bungie also offered a new look at weapons, mods, and Runner shell archetypes and ways to customize.

There will also be six factions in this game: Arachne, Cyberacme, Nucaloric, Sekiguchi, Traxus, and Mida, each with its own unique design and respective contracts that players will be able to complete during matches, along with Faction upgrade trees and rewards to earn each season.

Bungie also discussed how it's improved visual fidelity and immersion for its world-building and confirmed that dead Runners will decay over time, letting players know how long they've been down.

Marathon was announced back in May 2023 and was originally scheduled to launch on September 23, 2025, before Bungie delayed the game indefinitely back in June 2025.

At the time, the Destiny developer said that its "Alpha test created an opportunity for us to calibrate and focus the game on what will make it uniquely compelling" and said it would be using the time to "empower the team to create the intense, high-stakes experience that a title like Marathon is built around".

