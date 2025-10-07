Marathon returns with a technical test scheduled for later this month as Bungie confirms a 'public update' on the game's development 'in the coming months'
- A new technical test for Marathon has been announced
- The invite-only test begins on October 22 and will run to October 27, and is limited to North America and Europe across PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Steam
- Bungie said it also has a "public update" on Marathon's development to share soon
Months after being hit with an indefinite delay, Bungie has announced a new technical test for its team-based extraction shooter, Marathon.
The test is scheduled to begin on October 22 and run to October 27, and will be invite-only, limited to North America and Europe across PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam.
Players will have until today and October 16 to sign up, and if they previously applied for public Alpha from April, the form may automatically submit.
For players on PC, Bungie will also be enabling applications via Steam from October 13 until October 26. The test is also under NDA, so feedback won't be shared with the public.
According to Bungie, this technical test is "an important checkpoint for us as we test our improvements since Alpha, including three maps, five runner shells, prox chat, re-tuned combat pacing, solo queue, deeper environmental storytelling, and more."
However, the Destiny studio clarified that this is a work in progress and will only include a portion of what's planned for the game's full release, "focused on the early player experience."
It also confirmed that a "public update" on Marathon's development will be revealed "in the coming months".
Marathon was initially set to release on September 23 this year, but was indefinitely delayed in June.
At the time, Bungie said it would be working towards improving the game from Alpha feedback, adding that it would be sharing progress and a new release date this Fall, which could be announced during the developer's upcoming "public update".
