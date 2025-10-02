Marvel Rivals Season 4.5: Heart of the Dragon arrives on October 10

The update will add Daredevil as a Duelist and begin testing cross-progression

A special Halloween event and game mode have been confirmed, with more details to come

NetEase Games has revealed the details for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5, which will introduce a new hero, mode, and the long-awaited cross-platform progression.

Season 4.5, titled Heart of the Dragon, officially arrives next week on October 10 and will add one of the most-anticipated heroes to the roster yet, The Man Without Fear, Daredevil.

Daredevil was leaked a while ago, but NetEase Games has finally confirmed that the Devil of Hell's Kitchen will be a Duelist in a gameplay showcase trailer, showing off his full kit and ultimate ability, which features a demonic twist.

"Matt Murdock has always fought for the innocent, both as a lawyer and as Daredevil, protector of Hell's Kitchen. With superhuman senses that compensate for his lack of vision, this Man Without Fear leaps into action without hesitation," the trailer description reads.

"After Daredevil conquered the demon known as 'The Beast,' he found himself with a true devil inside. One of The Beast's captives, Yinglong, offered to help Daredevil harness this demonic power. Following Yinglong to the Eighth City, Daredevil transformed the prison realm into a refugee sanctuary, earning himself a new name: 'Dizang.'

Marvel Rivals: Season 4.5 Update! // Dev Vision Vol. 10 - YouTube Watch On

Alongside a new hero, Season 4.5 will finally begin implementing cross-platform progression. The developers confirmed that this won't be the full launch of the feature and that it will invite a small group of players to test it out mid-season, so that it will be officially ready for Season 5.

When it does go live, career stats and rank will be tracked independently, while ranked and leaderboard positions will remain separate for each platform.

With Halloween coming up, NetEase has also confirmed that a Halloween-themed event will be added to the game, along with a special game mode, though more details are expected to arrive at the Thailand Game Show on October 17.

For more, be sure to check our Marvel Rivals guide for everything you need to know, including roadmap details, release times for Season 4.5, and more.

