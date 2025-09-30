A new DualSense wireless controller is reportedly in the works

The "DualSense V3" will launch in November alongside the rumored new PS5 Pro

The new controller will feature a removable battery

As rumors circulate about a new PlayStation 5 Pro, another leak claims a new DualSense wireless controller will be released this year and feature a removable battery.

That's according to Polish outlet PPE, (via PlayStation Lifestyle), which accurately reported on the recent announcement of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 coming to PS5.

It claims that a new DualSense controller, privately known as "DualSense V3", will launch in November alongside the revised PS5 Pro, and replace the current PS5 controller models.

But the biggest difference with "DualSense V3" is that, for the first time, it will feature a removable battery.

Unlike current models that come with a built-in rechargeable battery and require players to charge their controller with a USB or docking station, the new DualSense will reportedly allow players to swap out batteries, like Xbox controllers.

Though not reported, this also suggests that Sony could be preparing to announce new DualSense battery packs, which would likely be sold separately.

Sources also claim that the new DualSense controller will be bundled with the revised PS5 Pro, which is reportedly releasing in Europe on September 30 and could cost €799.99, with no word on a US release.

