A new DualSense wireless controller featuring a removable battery is reportedly releasing this year
It's claimed the new model will launched alongside the new PS5 Pro
- A new DualSense wireless controller is reportedly in the works
- The "DualSense V3" will launch in November alongside the rumored new PS5 Pro
- The new controller will feature a removable battery
As rumors circulate about a new PlayStation 5 Pro, another leak claims a new DualSense wireless controller will be released this year and feature a removable battery.
That's according to Polish outlet PPE, (via PlayStation Lifestyle), which accurately reported on the recent announcement of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 coming to PS5.
It claims that a new DualSense controller, privately known as "DualSense V3", will launch in November alongside the revised PS5 Pro, and replace the current PS5 controller models.
But the biggest difference with "DualSense V3" is that, for the first time, it will feature a removable battery.
Unlike current models that come with a built-in rechargeable battery and require players to charge their controller with a USB or docking station, the new DualSense will reportedly allow players to swap out batteries, like Xbox controllers.
Though not reported, this also suggests that Sony could be preparing to announce new DualSense battery packs, which would likely be sold separately.
Sources also claim that the new DualSense controller will be bundled with the revised PS5 Pro, which is reportedly releasing in Europe on September 30 and could cost €799.99, with no word on a US release.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
You might also like...
- Best PS5 games 2025 - the top 28 PlayStation 5 titles to play right now
- Marvel's Wolverine finally has a release window as its first official trailer confirms Insomniac's next superhero game will be a bloody spectacle
- Ghost of Tsushima players can now unlock exclusive merchandise with PlayStation's new Franchise Rewards program
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.