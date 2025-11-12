Sony's new 27-inch gaming monitor featuring a built-in DualSense charging hook has been revealed

The monitor offers 120Hz output for PS5 and PS5 Pro, and 240Hz on PC

The gaming monitor launches in 2026 in the US and Japan

Sony has announced its new 27-inch gaming monitor, designed specifically for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro gaming.

Revealed during the November 11 State of Play Japan, the gaming monitor is set to launch in the US and Japan in 2026 and is said to pair nicely with Sony's recently announced Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, for "a high-quality visual and audio desktop experience for those who want the option of playing in personal spaces."

The 27-inch screen features a Quad High Definition (QHD) IPS display with a resolution of up to 2560 x 1440, HDR support, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support.

It also offers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for PS5 and PS5 Pro, and 240Hz on compatible PC and Mac devices.

The most notable feature of the monitor, however, is the built-in Charging Hook that can hold any DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controller.

With VESA mounting support, players will be able to adjust the monitor to their liking, as well as take advantage of its suite of audio and connectivity options, including USB Type-A and one USB Type-C port for their PlayStation Link adapter or other devices.

It features two HDMI ports (ver 2.1), which support up to 2560×1440, 240Hz, FRL, and VRR, and one DisplayPort (ver 1.4), so will be well-positioned to cater for PS5 and PC setups.

While players can connect their audio device to their DualSense while gaming, the monitor also features a built-in stereo speaker and a 3.5mm audio output option.

Sony is expected to share more details about availability in the coming months, as well as a price tag.

