Sony has announced a Japan-exclusive PS5 Digital Edition

This version will be considerably cheaper at ¥55,000 (around $355)

It launches on November 21, 2025

As the PlayStation 5 celebrates five years since launch, Sony has announced a new Japan-exclusive PS5 Digital Edition with a cheaper price tag.

The company revealed the new PS5 Digital Edition during the closing of the November 11 State of Play, confirming that the console will launch on November 21, 2025, and will only be available in Japan.

The broadcast also showed the packaging, which includes "Console Language: Japanese only" on the front of the box, but other than this specification, the console will have no major hardware changes.

This version, Sony said, "provides strong value" and will have a retail price of ¥55,000 (around $355), making it significantly cheaper than other PS5 Digital Editions now on sale in other regions.

For comparison, the console currently costs $499.99 in the US and £429.99 in the UK, making the Japanese version $144.99 cheaper.

Sony's move to release a cheaper PS5 Digital Edition in Japan is similar to Nintendo launching a considerably less expensive Japanese-language Switch 2 for ¥49,980 (around $345), which is around $110 less than the US version.

One of the main reasons for the stark difference in market prices could be due to the United States' rise in tariffs, which has seen hardware prices skyrocket this year.

In August, all PS5 consoles saw a $50 increase, which brought the standard PS5 from $499.99 to $549.99, the PS5 Digital Edition from $449.99 to $499.99, and the latest PS5 Pro from $699.99 to $749.99.

Despite the price hikes, Sony's latest financial results confirm the PlayStation 5 has now sold 84.2 million lifetime units.

