The new PS5 Slim Digital Edition model replaces the glossy look with a matte finish

It has also reduced storage capacity from 1TB to 825GB

The model is only available in Europe for now, thought to be a cost-cutting measure to potentially avoid further price increases

A new PS5 Slim Digital Edition revision has arrived in Europe, following rumors that surfaced about potential reduced storage capacity earlier in September 2025.

The revised model indeed reduces storage capacity from a flat 1TB to 825GB, which was likely a cost-saving measure on Sony's part to dodge another price increase. It's not an unfounded concern, as we've also recently seen Microsoft once again hike the price of its Xbox Series X and Series S family of consoles in the US.

Now, a video by tech content creator Austin Evans (via VGC) shows off the new European PS5 Slim Digital Edition and demonstrates that Sony's cost-cutting measures may not have stopped with reduced storage space.

The New PS5 Slim is WORSE - YouTube Watch On

Evans' video shows that the revision has ditched the PS5's glossy coat for an entirely matte finish. While this does make the console look a lot cheaper, Evans notes it may not be a wholly bad thing, noting that gloss makes scratches and wear and tear all the more apparent.

Another discovery made by Evans is that the revised model is roughly 120g (0.26lbs) lighter, citing an overhauled heat sink design as a potential reason why. However, Evans notes that both new and old models appear to generate a similar amount of heat.

While Evans seems positive about the revision, saying these changes to the internals represent "good engineering," he ultimately is not convinced. "But then they threw it all away by taking 27% of my SSD. Essentially, they have saved themselves even more money, but they have taken none of that savings and passed it down to you," he says in a particularly scathing remark.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.