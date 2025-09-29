Sandisk has revealed storage options for the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally handhelds

A microSD card and NVMe SSD will be available "in the coming months"

They'll offer up to 2TB and 4TB of space respectively

If you've sorted an Asus ROG Xbox Ally pre-order for next month, then you might want to keep Sandisk's upcoming storage products on your radar. Especially if the base Xbox Ally's 512GB or Xbox Ally X's 1TB are a bit too slim for your liking.

The brand has just announced that it'll be bringing some new products to market catered specifically to the upcoming PC handhelds "in the coming months." The first is the Sandisk microSD Card for ROG Ally (X), with the second being the WD Black SN7100X NVMe SSD for ROG Xbox Ally (X) and PC.

Let's start with the microSD card. It comes in three variants, offering 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. These will run you $69.99 / £49.99, $149.99 / £104.99, and $299.99 / £209.99 respectively.

The NVMe SSD, meanwhile, can be used with both Ally handhelds as well as PC. There are two models here, offering 2TB and 4TB capacities at $159.99 / £123.99 and $279.99 / £239.99 respectively.

The microSD card, as mentioned, has been specifically designed for the Xbox Ally handhelds, which Sandisk stating they support "full Xbox integration."

You can expect up to 200MB/s read speeds here, as well as a lifetime limited warranty should any faults arise.

The SN7100X boasts up to 7,250MB/s read speeds and 6,900MB/s write speeds. You'll also get a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate here, though you'll need to be a first-time subscriber in order to make use of it.

I was lukewarm on the upcoming handhelds - slated to launch on October 16, 2025 - in my Asus ROG Xbox Ally impressions piece from Gamescom 2025. While I certainly see the appeal of a Steam Deck-like device with full Xbox ecosystem integration, inconsistent performance and a frustratingly unresponsive dashboard left me wanting more.