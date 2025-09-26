Forza Horizon 6 will be coming to PlayStation 5

An FAQ page for the game confirms it'll arrive on Sony's console "post-launch"

Other details, such as pre-order info, remain unknown as of right now

Microsoft has published an FAQ page for Forza Horizon 6, the upcoming title in Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games' long-running open-world racing franchise, following its announcement at Tokyo Game Show 2025.

The key takeaway from the page is that it confirms Forza Horizon 6 will indeed come to PlayStation 5. However, it seems it won't be on the same launch date as the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC versions.

"With the excitement for this franchise on other platforms," the answer to the PS5 support question reads, "we also have Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios working together to bring Forza Horizon 6 to PlayStation 5 post-launch. For now, players can Wishlist on Xbox and Steam, and we can't wait to share more details on Forza Horizon 6 early next year."

The FAQ page is rather frustratingly vague in other areas, though that is perhaps to be expected given the game has only just been announced. Questions about its price and pre-order details are answered with a simple "at a later date" response. However, it does reveal - perhaps unsurprisingly - that Forza Horizon 6 will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The post also leaves other key details unclear, such as when we'll learn more about the game, or what its flagship car (i.e. the one that'll feature most prominently on its box art) will be.

So far, all we know about Forza Horizon 6 is that it will be set in Japan, and the announcement trailer prominently shows Mount Fuji in the background. The Horizon series maps do tend to condense large swathes of land into a more dense playing space. So it's highly likely we'll also get to drive around the streets of Tokyo, given the capital is roughly 60 miles out from the famous mountain in real life.

