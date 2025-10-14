The PS6 and the next Xbox console will reportedly be released in 2027

Leaker KeplerL2 has claimed that "it's the plan unless any unexpected delays happen" for Sony to release the PS6 in 2027

YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead also claims the next Xbox console "is targeting a 2027 launch"

Two new reports have emerged with industry insiders claiming that both the PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox console are targeting a 2027 launch.

The first comes from 'KeplerL2' on NeoGAF, an insider who previously and accurately reported on former AMD hardware, who said that the next PlayStation console will be released in 2027 (via VGC).

The comments follow Sony's new video with AMD, in which Mark Cerny, lead architect of PS5 and PS5 Pro, revealed new technological breakthroughs for Project Amethyst and appeared to tease the PS6.

"Overall, it's of course still very early days for these technologies, they only exist in simulation right now. But the results are quite promising and I'm really excited about bringing them to a future console in a few years' time," Cerny said at the end of the video.

In the NeoGAF thread, users discussed Cerny's comment of "a few years" with some suggesting it could mean 2028, but more likely could be 2027, which KeplerL2 also agreed with.

The insider went further and said that a 2027 launch for the PS6 "is not just on the table, it's the plan unless any unexpected delays happen."

AMD Magnus APU Full Leak: RDNA 5, Zen 6, 110 TOPS NPU = XBOX Next-Gen Console! - YouTube Watch On

As for the second report, YouTuber and hardware insider Moore's Law is Dead released a video on the same day detailing the supposed AMD Magnus APU, which he said will be used in the next Xbox console.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While discussing the chip, he also claimed multiple times throughout the video that the next-generation Xbox is releasing in 2027, after previously saying in July that the console will arrive as late as 2026 to early 2027.

"It is targeting a 2027 launch, and I want to be clear, that since the recent Xbox Magnus videos and RDNA 5 videos I have put out there, I’ve heard from even more sources that Microsoft is talking to partners behind the scenes and just openly saying 2027 is when Magnus launches," Moore's Law is Dead said.

As we get further into the PS5 and Xbox Series X's life cycle, more rumors have begun to circulate about what Sony and Microsoft plan to do next.

Earlier this month, another leak from Moore's Law Is Dead claimed that the PS6 is expected to launch in late 2027 to early 2028.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.