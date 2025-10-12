Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, October 12 (game #854).

NYT Connections today (game #855) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PANDORA'S BOX

LUCKY STIFF

LIVE MUSIC

GOLDEN FLEECE

GOOD

RIDDANCE

HAPPY HOUR

HORNET'S NEST

COMIC CON

KARAOKE

AMERICAN HUSTLE

SAYONARA

MINEFIELD

FINALLY

CAN OF WORMS

TRIVIA NIGHT

ABOUT TIME

NYT Connections today (game #855) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A forewarning of disagreement

A forewarning of disagreement GREEN: What’s on at the pub

What’s on at the pub BLUE: Sarcastic goodbyes

Sarcastic goodbyes PURPLE: Part trickery

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #855) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: METAPHORS FOR POTENTIALLY VOLATILE SITUATIONS

GREEN: BAR EVENTS

BLUE: WORDS AFTER A WELCOME DEPARTURE

PURPLE: ENDING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "SWINDLE"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #855) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #855, are…

YELLOW: METAPHORS FOR POTENTIALLY VOLATILE SITUATIONS CAN OF WORMS, HORNET'S NEST, MINEFIELD, PANDORA'S BOX

CAN OF WORMS, HORNET'S NEST, MINEFIELD, PANDORA'S BOX GREEN: BAR EVENTS HAPPY HOUR, KARAOKE, LIVE MUSIC, TRIVIA NIGHT

HAPPY HOUR, KARAOKE, LIVE MUSIC, TRIVIA NIGHT BLUE: WORDS AFTER A WELCOME DEPARTURE ABOUT TIME, FINALLY, GOOD RIDDANCE, SAYONARA

ABOUT TIME, FINALLY, GOOD RIDDANCE, SAYONARA PURPLE: ENDING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "SWINDLE" AMERICAN HUSTLE, COMIC CON, GOLDEN FLEECE, LUCKY STIFF

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

To quote one of today’s tiles, this game was a MINEFIELD. Two-word tiles make me uneasy and this board seemed like a complex tangle of words where I could find two things in common for about six of them, but nothing beyond that.

Gradually the mist began to part and rather than think of Japanese links to KARAOKE I saw chalkboard signs outside bars, and instead of possible ship names to add to GOLDEN FLEECE I saw all the other words that mean pulling a prank on someone.

After getting BAR EVENTS and ENDING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "SWINDLE" I ground to a halt and got METAPHORS FOR POTENTIALLY VOLATILE SITUATIONS through sheer luck. I was glad to get this one done and out of my head.

