CrowdStrike acquires continuous identity firm SGNL for $740m in push for next-gen security

SGNL acquisition would see CrowdStrike strengthen its identity management

Non-human and agentic identities require a new strategy of continuous management

CrowdStrike threatens to "[disrupt] the premise of modern privilege and access"

CrowdStrike has confirmed it will be acquiring identity security startup SGNL for around $740 million in a mostly-cash deal, subject to regulatory approval.

SGNL would help CrowdStrike strengthen its protection against AI-powered cyberthreats, CrowdStrike explained, by enabling access for human, non-human, and AI identities.

This comes as IDC expects the identity security market to nearly double from $29 billion in 2025 to $56 billion by 2029, all to the backdrop of a growing agentic workforce that requires security companies to rethink identity management.

CrowdStrike to acquire SGNL for an identity management boost

"AI agents operate with superhuman speed and access, making every agent a privileged identity that must be protected," CrowdStrike CEI George Kurtz explained. "We’re disrupting the premise of modern privilege and access – for every identity, human or machine. This is identity security built for the AI era."

This next-generation principle would be based on real-time access control instead of static and permanent privileges. SGNL already continuously evaluates user identity and behavior/risk signals.

"The world needs our technology to eradicate the significant risk that legacy standing privileges expose in today and tomorrow’s environments," SGNL CEO Scott Kriz added. "Joining CrowdStrike provides us with global scale natively through cybersecurity’s leading platform to transform enterprise security."

Despite CrowdStrike's 2024 incident hitting share prices, they've continued to climb, as has company revenue which was up by nearly one-third per its most recent full fiscal year.

The deal is expected to close during Crowdstrike's first quarter of fiscal 2027, or the end of April 2026. SGNL's staff are expected to be retained under the startup's new ownership, so there will be no layoffs associated with the trade.

