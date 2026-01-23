Crowdstrike and Nord Security partnership nests Falcon Go and Falcon Enterprise directly through NordLayer – combined enterprise-grade protection with VPN and ZTNA for SMBs
New SMB security tools available through CrowdStrike and Nord Security partnership
- CrowdStrike and Nord announce wider tie-up
- Partnership will see Falcon Go and Falcon Enterprise integrated into NordLayer
- Looks to help SMBs deal with growing security concerns
A new partnership between CrowdStrike and Nord Security looks to help bring enterprise-grade security tools to SMBs everywhere.
The partnership will see CrowdStrike tools Falcon Go and Falcon Enterprise integrated into Nord Security’s network security platform NordLayer.
The new combined tooling is aimed at helping SMBs deal with the critical threats they face.
Enhanced protection for SMBs
The latest CrowdStrike State of SMB Security survey lays the reality of SMB security bare. Less than half (42%) of SMBs provide their employees with regular security training, and less than half (47%) of micro-businesses have a security plan.
Couple this with the fact that attackers are rapidly turning to AI tools to help craft complex malware and attack techniques, and it really shows why SMBs are such an easy target. Moreover, just 11% of SMBs have access to AI-powered security tools.
The new suite of tools provided through NordLayer includes CrowdStrike Falcon, which provides an AI powered tool for threat detection and threat intelligence.
Moreover, the Device Control functionality allows small IT teams to monitor all endpoints and their connected USB and peripheral devices. iOS and Android devices can also be protected through CrowdStrike Falcon.
NordLayer provides a business VPN to encrypt all your internet traffic for both office-based and remote workers, and zero-trust network access (ZTNA) to verify users before they can access business tools and devices, prevent unauthorized entry. For more information, visit the NordLayer site.
Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.
Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.
