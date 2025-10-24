Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 24 (game #866).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #867) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DATE

VEST

LIGHT

SHAFT

RAY

FLEECE

ALARM

LINCOLN

GRANT

MILK

HOSE

AWARD

HUSTLE

STOPWATCH

ACCORD

САРОТЕ

NYT Connections today (game #867) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Hoodwink

Hoodwink GREEN: Basic Casio tools

Basic Casio tools BLUE: Discuss

Discuss PURPLE: An Oscar category in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #867) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SWINDLE

GREEN: DIGITAL WATCH FEATURES

BLUE: CONFER

PURPLE: BEST ACTOR-WINNING BIOPICS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #867) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #867, are…

YELLOW: SWINDLE FLEECE, HOSE, HUSTLE, SHAFT

FLEECE, HOSE, HUSTLE, SHAFT GREEN: DIGITAL WATCH FEATURES ALARM, DATE, LIGHT, STOPWATCH

ALARM, DATE, LIGHT, STOPWATCH BLUE: CONFER ACCORD, AWARD, GRANT, VEST

ACCORD, AWARD, GRANT, VEST PURPLE: BEST ACTOR-WINNING BIOPICS CAPOTE, LINCOLN, MILK, RAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This game represents a great start to the weekend for me, because I actually guessed the purple group for the first time in weeks.

Yes, there were only eight tiles left when I got it and I was thinking about the movies and not necessarily BEST ACTOR-WINNING BIOPICS, but I’m still thrilled.

As someone who has owned both a basic Casio digital watch and all-singing, all-dancing Apple Watch, the things I use the most (ALARM and STOPWATCH) were common with both – although the Casio couldn’t do my favourite thing, which is help me find my phone.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, October 24, game #866)

YELLOW: BEST YEARS HEYDAY, PINNACLE, PRIME, ZENITH

HEYDAY, PINNACLE, PRIME, ZENITH GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN DO TO TEXT BOLD, HIGHLIGHT, STRIKETHROUGH, UNDERLINE

BOLD, HIGHLIGHT, STRIKETHROUGH, UNDERLINE BLUE: THINGS KNOWN FOR BEING COLORFUL THINGS KALEIDOSCOPE, PEACOCK, RAINBOW, SUNSET

KALEIDOSCOPE, PEACOCK, RAINBOW, SUNSET PURPLE: ENDING IN ACCESSORIES BAYWATCH, COOTIE, HERRING, KINGPIN