Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #861) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CRUNCHY

FALL

LEAVES

COVER

BUG

MARSH

WIG

SPILL

SKORT

JACKET

TUMBLE

FLIP

SPINE

DOVER

FREAK

WIPEOUT

NYT Connections today (game #861) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Fall over

Fall over GREEN: Elements of a paperback

Elements of a paperback BLUE: Types of panic

Types of panic PURPLE: Sweet treats with added element

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #861) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TOPPLE

GREEN: PARTS OF A BOOK

BLUE: LOSE IT, WITH "OUT"

PURPLE: CHOCOLATE BARS PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #861) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #861, are…

YELLOW: TOPPLE FALL, SPILL, TUMBLE, WIPEOUT

FALL, SPILL, TUMBLE, WIPEOUT GREEN: PARTS OF A BOO K COVER, JACKET, LEAVES, SPINE

K COVER, JACKET, LEAVES, SPINE BLUE: LOSE IT, WITH "OUT" BUG, FLIP, FREAK, WIG

BUG, FLIP, FREAK, WIG PURPLE: CHOCOLATE BARS PLUS A LETTER CRUNCHY, DOVER, MARSH, SKORT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

FALL is here and it was very tempting to link it with LEAVES and some other tenuously autumnal words but that was a short-lived folly.

My mistake came in cobbling together a group that I imagined was about dropping out of a situation – LEAVES, FLIP, TUMBLE and SPILL. After getting nowhere with that, I managed to see the yellow/easiest group and proceeded without a hitch.

CHOCOLATE BARS is a recurring Connections category but CHOCOLATE BARS PLUS A LETTER completely passed me by. Skor is not something I’ve come across in the UK, where I’m based, most likely because of the Europe-conquering Dime bar, which appears to have identical teeth-destroying qualities. More US chocolate bar research is required.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, October 18, game #860)

YELLOW: GLIDE BREEZE, COAST, FLOAT, SKATE

BREEZE, COAST, FLOAT, SKATE GREEN: WORDS BEFORE "BALL" IN SPORTS DODGE, HAND, PICKLE, RACQUET

DODGE, HAND, PICKLE, RACQUET BLUE: PROLIFIC ACTORS BACON, CAGE, CRUISE, FORD

BACON, CAGE, CRUISE, FORD PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF SYNONYMS FOR "VEND" CELL, HOCK, PEDAL, TRAYED