I'm genuinely in awe at these Black Friday deals for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo figures at Best Buy. Four of them - yes, four - have all dropped below 10 bucks for a collective saving of around $80.
Right now, amiibo figures depicting the characters Riju, Tulin, Sidon, and Yunobo, are the lowest price they've ever been at the retailer. Each one has dropped to just $9.99 (was $29.99) at Best Buy, but you may want to act fast.
Best Buy has highlighted some of them as 'trending deals' meaning stock is likely to run out pretty quickly. If you want to add these figures to your amiibo collection, or use them for in-game bonus purposes, then definitely jump on these deals now before they're gone!
Today's best Black Friday Zelda amiibo deals
A massive 67% saving awaits for those interested in all four of these Zelda amiibo figures. This one depicts Riju, Tears of the Kingdom's chief of the Gerudo Tribe.
Tulin's up next. The amiibo depicting this young Rito warrior is also on offer at the same low price as the others!
You know him. You love him. Fav-favorite character Sidon also has his very own amiibo figure, and he can be yours for less than 10 bucks like the rest.
I'm gonna be real with you. I have no recollection of this guy at all. Still, don't let that stop you from picking him up for less than $10 right now.
Don't own The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or Breath of the Wild? While unfortunately not heavily discounted, they are readily available to buy from many US retailers in their Switch 1 versions, and it's cheaper to then upgrade them, rather than getting the actual physical Switch 2 versions. Check the blocks below:
The best and cheapest way to play Tears of the Kingdom right now is to buy the Switch 1 version at Best Buy, then upgrade it to the Switch 2 Edition via Nintendo eShop. This will, in total, come in less than the cost of the Switch 2 Edition outright.
You can do the same with Breath of the Wild! This physical copy, plus a Switch 2 upgrade via the eShop will be cheaper than the Switch 2 version outright.
