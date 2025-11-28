Save a massive $20 apiece on this Black Friday Zelda amiibo deal at Best Buy

By published

The gang's all here at a collective $80 less

Black Friday Zelda amiibo
(Image credit: Future)

I'm genuinely in awe at these Black Friday deals for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo figures at Best Buy. Four of them - yes, four - have all dropped below 10 bucks for a collective saving of around $80.

Today's best Black Friday Zelda amiibo deals

Nintendo amiibo - Riju
Save 67%
Nintendo amiibo - Riju: was $29.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy
A massive 67% saving awaits for those interested in all four of these Zelda amiibo figures. This one depicts Riju, Tears of the Kingdom's chief of the Gerudo Tribe.

Nintendo amiibo - Tulin
Save 67%
Nintendo amiibo - Tulin: was $29.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy
Tulin's up next. The amiibo depicting this young Rito warrior is also on offer at the same low price as the others!

Nintendo amiibo - Sidon
Save 67%
Nintendo amiibo - Sidon: was $29.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy
You know him. You love him. Fav-favorite character Sidon also has his very own amiibo figure, and he can be yours for less than 10 bucks like the rest.

Nintendo amiibo - Yunobo
Save 67%
Nintendo amiibo - Yunobo: was $29.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy
I'm gonna be real with you. I have no recollection of this guy at all. Still, don't let that stop you from picking him up for less than $10 right now.

Don't own The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or Breath of the Wild? While unfortunately not heavily discounted, they are readily available to buy from many US retailers in their Switch 1 versions, and it's cheaper to then upgrade them, rather than getting the actual physical Switch 2 versions. Check the blocks below:

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Save 14%
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy
The best and cheapest way to play Tears of the Kingdom right now is to buy the Switch 1 version at Best Buy, then upgrade it to the Switch 2 Edition via Nintendo eShop. This will, in total, come in less than the cost of the Switch 2 Edition outright.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
Save 10%
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59.99 now $53.99 at Best Buy
You can do the same with Breath of the Wild! This physical copy, plus a Switch 2 upgrade via the eShop will be cheaper than the Switch 2 version outright.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

