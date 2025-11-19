Before the Black Friday sales have even started, I've spotted a brilliant deal for my favorite gaming earbuds. The Sony Inzone Buds pack tremendous sound quality into a small package, and they're easier than ever to recommend now that they're back to being just a pound shy of their lowest ever price.

Right now, you can pick up the Sony Inzone Buds for just £129.99 (was £179) at Amazon. That's 99p shy of their lowest ever Amazon price, which they last dropped to in mid July of this year (funnily enough, around the same time as PlayStation's own Days of Play sale).

This discounted price places the premium earbuds firmly at a mid-range, more budget-friendly rate. And if you'd prefer the sleeker-looking (at least I think so) white-on-black colorway, those have also dropped to £129.99 (was £179) at Amazon.

Put simply, the Sony Inzone Buds are some of the best gaming earbuds you can buy today. Sound quality is fantastic for general music listening, but these earbuds really come alive when paired with the best PS5 games. Especially as they support the console's Tempest 3D audio tech.

You can also expect around 12 hours of battery life on a single charge; really impressive in the earbuds field. On top of that, the buds' support for spatial audio and active noise canceling allows for interruption-free, immersive gaming, whether you're enjoying a single-player adventure or listening out for baddies in online multiplayer with friends.

