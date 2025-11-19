Before the Black Friday sales have even started, I've spotted a brilliant deal for my favorite gaming earbuds. The Sony Inzone Buds pack tremendous sound quality into a small package, and they're easier than ever to recommend now that they're back to being just a pound shy of their lowest ever price.
Right now, you can pick up the Sony Inzone Buds for just £129.99 (was £179) at Amazon. That's 99p shy of their lowest ever Amazon price, which they last dropped to in mid July of this year (funnily enough, around the same time as PlayStation's own Days of Play sale).
This discounted price places the premium earbuds firmly at a mid-range, more budget-friendly rate. And if you'd prefer the sleeker-looking (at least I think so) white-on-black colorway, those have also dropped to £129.99 (was £179) at Amazon.
Today's best Sony Inzone Buds deal
A monumental discount for my favorite pair of gaming earbuds. The Sony Inzone buds are compatible with PlayStation 5, as well as PC and mobile devices via Bluetooth LE or 2.4GHz. Expect truly brilliant audio and very solid battery life, too. You're also getting a charging case and USB-C dongle in the box.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.sony.co.uk/gaming-gear/products/inzone-buds?sku=wfg700nb.ce7" target="_blank"><strong>Sony - £129.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fsony-inzone-buds-gaming-inear-black%2F1601044826.prd" target="_blank"><strong>Very - £180<p><strong>US price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-Wireless-Cancelling-Earbuds-WF-G700N%2Fdp%2FB0CJHB7B59%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - $198 (was $239.99)
I actually like the white colorway a little more between the two, if only because they're a better match for the PS5's color scheme. But that's just personal preference, and you're getting the exact same features and excellent sound quality here.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.sony.co.uk/gaming-gear/products/inzone-buds?sku=wfg700nb.ce7" target="_blank"><strong>Sony - £129.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fsony-inzone-buds-gaming-inear-black%2F1601044826.prd" target="_blank"><strong>Very - £180<p><strong>US price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-Wireless-Cancelling-Earbuds-WF-G700N%2Fdp%2FB0CJH6NV38%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - $198 (was $239.99)
Put simply, the Sony Inzone Buds are some of the best gaming earbuds you can buy today. Sound quality is fantastic for general music listening, but these earbuds really come alive when paired with the best PS5 games. Especially as they support the console's Tempest 3D audio tech.
You can also expect around 12 hours of battery life on a single charge; really impressive in the earbuds field. On top of that, the buds' support for spatial audio and active noise canceling allows for interruption-free, immersive gaming, whether you're enjoying a single-player adventure or listening out for baddies in online multiplayer with friends.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
