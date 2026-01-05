Monster Hunter Wilds could be on its way to Nintendo Switch 2

A datamining group has uncovered graphical presets for the console

The potential port may support both quality and performance settings

Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds could be swooping onto Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future.

Spotted by the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, a datamining group based in China has uncovered a huge amount of graphical presets for the game across all platforms - including both docked and handheld modes for Switch 2.

The Reddit thread includes a link to a Google Sheets spreadsheet that compiles all these presets, giving players a chance to adjust their settings on the PC version of Wilds to see how the game could both look and run on Nintendo's console.

Docked mode appears to offer quality and performance mode options; the former offering better settings at 30fps, while the latter is targeting 60fps albeit with reduced visual quality.

Capcom has neither confirmed or denied an upcoming Switch 2 port for Monster Hunter Wilds, so certainly take these datamining efforts with a pinch of salt. The existence of Switch 2-friendly graphical presets does not directly translate to confirmation after all.

However, Capcom's upcoming Switch 2 support is pretty strong. Nintendo's machine is getting big hitters like Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata on day one of release, as well as Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

Furthermore, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto confirmed in December's Monster Hunter Showcase video that Title Update 4 (which released on December 16, 2025) would be Wilds' final major content update. As such, a future Switch 2 port would be content complete and may even line up with a potential expansion for the game, though that's admittedly nothing more than speculation at this point.

Personally I think a Switch 2 port of Monster Hunter Wilds will be a hard sell at this stage, at least for players who've poured plenty of hours into the game already. Its live service nature and lack of cross-save support both mean that starting from scratch on a new system isn't particularly appetizing.

Then again, if Capcom does have plans for patching in cross-save support - and if it can provide a stable experience on Switch 2 - then I'm sure many players would be more willing to double dip.

