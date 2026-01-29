Capcom released a new Monster Hunter Wilds patch to address performance issues

The new patch significantly improves performance problems, reducing stutters during gameplay

The patch has made the game more playable on handhelds like the Legion Go S

Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds (MHW) has been the subject of heavy criticism from gamers, specifically on PC, due to poor performance and optimization impacting all system configurations, but a major advancement has been made.

Thanks to a new performance patch, Monster Hunter Wilds now runs at more consistent and stable frame rates on both high and low-end PC configurations. The patch also comes with a new CPU options menu, allowing users to adjust settings such as game effects that are heavy on processors.

This comes after a Reddit user discovered a bug that has the game constantly making DLC checks, effectively leading to worse performance with frustrating stutters in hub areas and a lack of smoothness during intense gameplay sequences.

Now, with multiple fixes officially implemented by Capcom, the difference is clear, with a significant reduction in micro stutters. If the massive uplift to positive reviews on Steam isn't enough evidence for you, then perhaps my tests should do the trick.

Frame rates are stable, but don't expect a miraculous boost

Image 1 of 6 Running on the RTX 4080 Super gaming PC... (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams) Running on the RTX 4080 Super gaming PC... (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams) Running on the RTX 4080 Super gaming PC... (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams) Running on the RTX 4080 Super gaming PC... (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams) Running on the RTX 4080 Super gaming PC... (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams) Running on the RTX 4080 Super gaming PC... (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams)

I tested the new patch on my main gaming PC, equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor, and 32GB of RAM (yes, I know I'm lucky), as well as on my Lenovo Legion Go S Z1 Extreme handheld.

First things first: if you're going back into MHW expecting a major boost in frame rate, you might be a little underwhelmed. While there will be a frame rate jump, especially if you were previously playing on a lower-end system, there's a bigger impact to take note of.

Instead, this update improves performance via much higher 1% lows, which are effectively the lowest possible frame rates your game is hitting, or in other words, your lowest frame rate 1% of the time. It's also massively decreased VRAM usage, ideal for 8GB GPUs.

On my main rig at 4K with maximum graphics settings, DLSS 4.5 Performance, and no Frame Generation enabled, I was able to maintain 60 fps the majority of the time during monster battles, with a few dips into the mid-50 fps range.

When playing at my usual ultrawide 3440x1440 resolution, I could get away with using DLSS 4.5 Quality, and manage 62 to 75 fps (and much higher in some regions), which is a huge accomplishment for this game without relying on frame gen.

Without the small performance loss (on an RTX 40 or 50 series GPU) from using DLSS 4.5, you could probably expect more frames in these scenarios, but what was most important was that the 1% lows were within the same range as the base frame rates – and that eliminates the stutters that previously plagued the game experience.

Image 1 of 2 Running on the Lenovo Legion Go S... (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams) (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams)

On my Legion Go S, using the low graphics preset at a 1200p resolution, with Intel XeSS or FSR 3 Balanced enabled, I managed 40 fps during exploration and combat, and around 30 fps in areas that were previously CPU-heavy (e.g., the Grand Hub).

Bear in mind, this wasn't previously possible on this Z1 Extreme configuration, as it was effectively unplayable due to consistent stuttering and frame rate drops, both of which aren't an issue after Capcom's patch.

Fortunately, enabling frame gen works as intended on both my beefy gaming PC and handheld, by doubling the frame rate without gameplay feeling choppy. With the new CPU options available, you can yield even better performance results by reducing the CPU load for more GPU utilization.

More work is needed, as I feel that frame rates could be a little higher in circumstances of using DLSS or FSR Performance upscaling methods. However, from where MHW's performance started at launch, this is a massive improvement, and fortunately, Capcom still has performance patches planned to make Monster Hunter Wilds run optimally.

