Cozy gamers rejoice, Pinterest is coming to World of Warcraft with interior design mood boards and the ability to share in-game snaps
- Pinterest has announced a new World of Warcraft collaboration
- Players can unlock a new in-game item that lets them easily share screenshots to the social media platform
- Interior design via the new player housing feature is its central focus
Digital pinboard social media app Pinterest has announced a new World of Warcraft collaboration to tie in with the roll out of the MMO game's upcoming player housing system.
The feature allows players to buy in-game homes and fully decorate them with a range of unique furniture options. It goes live alongside the latest World of Warcraft expansion Midnight on March 2, 2026, though those that have already pre-ordered the DLC have been able to access it since December 2 last year.
Across the globe players have already spent millions of hours creating their own virtual spaces, with some sharing pictures of their designs on social media.
That's about to become even easier thanks to Pinterest and, as of February 18, gamers will be able to link their Pinterest and World of Warcraft accounts to unlock a special “Craft Your World” achievement. This grants access to the in-game Pin-o-Matic Camera toy: effectively a little photo mode that lets you directly publish snaps to a chosen board on your linked Pinterest account.
Your pictures can then be pinned by other Pinterest users, hopefully inspiring their own creations.
To get things started, there are a range official World of Warcraft Pinterest mood boards to browse that combine aesthetically pleasing in-game screenshots with real-life interior designs.
