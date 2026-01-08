Activision has revealed the Call of Duty x Fallout collab

It introduces new themed operator skins, modes, and plenty of free rewards

It all goes live later today

Developer Activision has unveiled the long-awaited Call of Duty x Fallout TV show collab, with the crossover set to arrive later today. It introduces a mix of free and paid content to both Black Ops 7 and Warzone.

Call of Duty x Fallout | Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 7 - YouTube Watch On

In Black Ops 7, players will be able to dive into a new Fallout-themed map variant - Vault Town. Based on Nuketown 2025, it features a unique Fallout aesthetic and loads of easter eggs based on the series.

There will also be two new Fallout limited-time modes to try: S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Mayhem and The Ghouls. In S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Mayhem, players must fight over a variety of power-ups based on Fallout consumables like Jet and Physho. These provide special effects like improved speed or boosts to health and accuracy.

The Ghouls is a twist on the existing Infected mode, replacing the zombies with irradiated wasteland horrors.

Zombies fans will also be able to try a new limited-time mode in Project RADS. This adds new buffs to try and even a boss fight with a fearsome Deathclaw.

The Deathclaw is heading to the co-op campaign Endgame, too, in the limited-time Deathclaw Hunt world event.

Warzone meets Wasteland

(Image credit: Activision)

A new Fallout-themed limited-time mode is also coming to Warzone: Power Armor Royale. It offers trios games with 66 players in a special irradiated version of Verdansk.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Power Armor occasionally drops from the sky, with players attempting to power up their Fusion Cores in order to pilot it.

On top of all of this, a new Fallout event pass will be available across every mode, which is split into a free and premium track.

(Image credit: Activision)

Those in the free track can unlock two special operator skins, plus the all-new Sturmwolf 45 weapon, among other rewards.

If you splash out for Premium, you can bag the new Maximum operator plus The Ghoul operator, among other rewards.

Having already beaten the existing Season One battle pass, I'm pretty eager to dive in to hoover up the goodies from both.

The Tracer Pack: Fallout Bundle, featuring a new Lucy operator, is also heading to the in-game store.

Both the free-to-play Warzone and Black Ops 7 are available now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.