Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season One Reloaded arrives on January 8, 2026

It introduces a load of new maps and weapons

There will also be a Fallout crossover

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's big Season One Reloaded content drop is almost here, with the update set to go live tomorrow on January 8, 2026.

Before diving into some of the additions that it brings to the table, here's when it releases in your region:

US: 9AM PT / 11AM CT / 12PM ET

9AM PT / 11AM CT / 12PM ET UK: 5PM GMT

5PM GMT AUS: 3AM AEST / 4AM AEDT (January 9, 2026)

Season One Reloaded comes as part of one of the biggest seasonal updates in Call of Duty history, which has already brought a deluge of new maps, weapons, and more to the world of Black Ops 7.

On the multiplayer front, it introduces three new maps: Yakei, Meltdown, and Fringe. Yakei is an all-new environment crafted for Black Ops 7, set on the colorful rooftops of a Japanese city. It's got a great aesthetic, and the compact design looks like it's going to be a great fit for intense 6v6 matches.

Meltdown is then a remaster of the iconic Black Ops 2 map, representing the first time that it's been brought back outside of Call of Duty: Mobile.

Fringe is another remaster, this time of a map originally from Black Ops 3, though this particular incarnation is a return from its appearance in Black Ops 6, giving players a chance to re-explore it with all of Black Ops 7's enhanced traversal options.

You can see each of the maps in a recent showcase video below.

Season 01 Reloaded Multiplayer Maps | Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - YouTube Watch On

They arrive alongside a new game mode, Takeover, which sees two teams of six fighting to capture moving territory.

At least two new weapons are dropping too: the Hawker HX sniper rifle and Sturmwolf 45 SMG. On top of this, players will also be able to take advantage of a wealth of gear returning from Black Ops 6, including a number of tacticals, lethals, and scorestreaks.

Season One Reloaded also marks the arrival of a Fallout TV show collaboration, which will presumably involve new playable operators and an in-game event to complete.

Based on Activision's many teases, I'm also expecting a cool Fallout-inspired variant of the Nuketown 2025 map, though this hasn't been 100% officially confirmed quite yet.

Okie dokie - stay focused, stay alive ☢️@FalloutonPrime is coming to Call of Duty in Season 01 Reloaded 💥 pic.twitter.com/uyFl3mRDkGDecember 17, 2025

Zombies fans will have plenty to dive into, with the new Zarya Cosmodome survival map being added.

For those eager to return to the Endgame mode, there will be fresh world events. This includes the introduction of the Wraith Wing, a fearsome ghostly VTOL boss that players will likely have to squad up together in order to defeat.

For those who have been accumulating COD Points in the current battle pass, a bunch of new cosmetic bundles are set to hit the in-game store throughout Season One Reloaded.

Black Ops 7 is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One.

