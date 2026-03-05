The Division 2 now has a limited-time Realism Mode to celebrate 10 years of The Division

The mode will be playable in the Warlords of New York expansion, which is free for all players during the Anniversary Season's four-week period

A special Event Pass with new rewards is also available to complete

Massive Entertainment is celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Division with a brand new game mode for The Division 2.

To mark a decade of the Tom Clancy series, the studio has launched a special four-week Anniversary Season in The Division 2, with new activities and rewards to be earned every week.

Included in this celebration is the release of a new, limited-time Realism Mode, which lets players experience the game "in a more grounded and unforgiving way, where every decision matters."

Realism Mode is a separate character journey that takes place throughout the game's Warlords of New York expansion, which will be accessible to all Division 2 players for free during the Anniversary Season.

"At its core, it’s about immersion and tension. Fights are faster and more lethal for both agents and enemies. Mistakes carry weight, but victories feel all the more satisfying," said Massive in a new blog post. "You’ll notice the interface has been reduced, placing more emphasis on reading the world around you. Ammo is recovered directly from defeated enemies, and while skills remain powerful, their longer cooldowns and added risk make them tools best saved for critical moments.

"Gear and weapon bonuses reflect the physical nature of what you wear, with heavier pieces providing increased protection at the cost of mobility, while lighter gear favors speed and flexibility at the cost of survivability."

The Division 2 | Anniversary Season - YouTube Watch On

After completing the campaign, players can continue to explore and replay content.

The Anniversary Season has also introduced a limited-time Event Pass offering new rewards to earn. Players will need to progress through the pass by completing activities and earn Season Pass XP that advances levels naturally. Global Event Stars can also be used to speed up progress.

Some of the free rewards include Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and Siege X skins, two weapons, two gear packs, and 12x caches. The Premium selection offers alternate Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and Siege X skins, as well as 20x caches.

The Realism Mode and Anniversary Season have already kicked off, so The Division 2 players will have until April 1 to try it out and earn those rewards.

