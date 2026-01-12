The Division executive producer Julian Gerighty has shared an update on The Division 3

The sequel is still in development, and is "shaping up to be a monster"

According to Gerighty, The Division 3 will be "as big an impact as The Division 1 was"

The Division's executive producer, Julian Gerighty, has provided a small update on the development of The Division 3. As spotted by VGC, Gerighty was interviewed by New Game+ Showcase about upcoming The Division projects. He confirmed that "The Division 3 is in production".

While we did already know that the game was in development (it was revealed in 2023), Gerighty went on to say that the upcoming sequel is "shaping up to be a monster".

During the interview, Gerighty comments on the kinds of players that still support The Division 2, following up with a tidbit on The Division 3's development:

"Within these walls, in Massive [Massive Entertainment], we're working extremely hard on something that I think will be as big an impact as The Division 1 was".

The Division 2 Developer Interview | New Game+ Showcase 2026 - YouTube Watch On

You can listen to the comments in the video above, which gives a short interview with Julian Gerighty on the current state of The Division and what's in store for the future.

The Division 3 was announced back in 2023, and it'll once again be headed up by Massive Entertainment, under the lead of executive producer Julian Gerighty. Currently, The Division 2 is still receiving major updates, and the series will reach its ten-year anniversary in March 2026.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.