The Division 3 developer shares plans for the upcoming mega-sequel — ‘I think it will be as big an impact as Division 1 was’
The game is reportedly 'shaping up to be a monster'
- The Division executive producer Julian Gerighty has shared an update on The Division 3
- The sequel is still in development, and is "shaping up to be a monster"
- According to Gerighty, The Division 3 will be "as big an impact as The Division 1 was"
The Division's executive producer, Julian Gerighty, has provided a small update on the development of The Division 3. As spotted by VGC, Gerighty was interviewed by New Game+ Showcase about upcoming The Division projects. He confirmed that "The Division 3 is in production".
While we did already know that the game was in development (it was revealed in 2023), Gerighty went on to say that the upcoming sequel is "shaping up to be a monster".
During the interview, Gerighty comments on the kinds of players that still support The Division 2, following up with a tidbit on The Division 3's development:
"Within these walls, in Massive [Massive Entertainment], we're working extremely hard on something that I think will be as big an impact as The Division 1 was".
You can listen to the comments in the video above, which gives a short interview with Julian Gerighty on the current state of The Division and what's in store for the future.
The Division 3 was announced back in 2023, and it'll once again be headed up by Massive Entertainment, under the lead of executive producer Julian Gerighty. Currently, The Division 2 is still receiving major updates, and the series will reach its ten-year anniversary in March 2026.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming.
