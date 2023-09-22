Ubisoft announces The Division 3 in the least exciting way possible

Yes, The Division 3 is happening, Ubisoft has confirmed in what is a contender for the most nonchalant game announcement of all time.

The news comes via a press release sent to various outlets from the French publisher. It confirms that Star Wars Outlaws' creative director, Julian Gerighty, has been made a new executive producer of the Tom Clancy's The Division series (via Eurogamer).

Then, casually as you like, the press release states that Massive Entertainment, developer of the first two entries, is "actively building a team" for the development of The Division 3. Currently, Massive Entertainment is heading up development for Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the latter of which will release before the year is out on December 7.

Now, this doesn't mean you should be putting The Division 3 on your 2024 wishlist. The game is likely not even in its pre-production phase at present, so it may be a good couple of years until we get even a crumb of a teaser trailer, and longer still before its full launch.

On top of that, The Division 2 is still receiving seasonal content updates, and it seems likely that the free-to-play spin-off, The Division Heartland, will release before the third entry, too. Admittedly though, very little has been revealed about Heartland since its May 2021 announcement.

Still, The Division Heartland will likely be where the franchises focuses once content dries up for The Division 2. The series' second entry is closing in on half a decade since release, so it's not a stretch to imagine its most dedicated fans wanting something a little different while waiting for the third major title. Alternatively, a PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade for The Division 2 would be very welcome.

For more games like The Division series, consider checking out our best co-op games list for a range of top titles you can play online and off with your buddies.