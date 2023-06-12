Star Wars Outlaws release date, platforms, and everything we know

Described as a “scoundrel fantasy” open-world action adventure, Star Wars Outlaws is set to launch in 2024. As the first open-world game within the Star Wars franchise, there’s a lot to expect from it, but with only a two-minute trailer under our belts, there’s still a significant amount of information to learn regarding the release.

We’ve had a brief look at the setting, and we’ve met our playable protagonist and their companion, but outside of that, there’s a lot left unanswered about what’s in store from Star Wars Outlaws. Here’s everything we know so far.

Star Wars Outlaws: Cut to the chase

What is it? The first open-world Star Wars game

When can I play it? 2024

What can I play it on? Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC

Who is making it? Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws is yet to receive a specific release date, but it has been revealed that the game will arrive in 2024. We've got no idea which month or even quarter this will fall in, but given the announcement of the game is fairly recent, we wouldn't be surprised if it fell toward the end of the year.

In addition, Outlaws is destined to arrive on Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC, so any previous generation consoles players will need to make the upgrade before jumping into the shoes of an intergalactic outlaw.

Star Wars Outlaws Trailers

The debut trailer for Star Wars: Outlaws was shown as part of the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, providing the first look at what we can expect from the newest installment of Star Wars video game adaptations.

In the two-and-a-half-minute teaser, we are shown what life is like outside of your traditional Star Wars viewpoint, and taken to a bustling, ethically questionable area that we haven’t experienced much before. The full trailer can be seen below:

Star Wars Outlaws story and setting

Star Wars Outlaws takes place between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, meaning the Empire will play a pretty significant part in the narrative.

Since the story itself revolves around the Galactic Empire being hot on the heels of the Rebel Alliance, with a particular emphasis on the ongoing growth of criminal activity, a tense story is expected to unravel. However, given we only have one trailer to dissect currently there’s still a lot to learn about the story and setting.

But, we were introduced to our protagonist. You will adopt the role of Kay Vess, a scoundrel attempting one of the biggest galactic heists the galaxy has ever witnessed. Rather than taking the traditional protagonist of a Jedi-akin character, taking on a more rebellious role will have you fighting and stealing your way through missions and environments, as well as outwitting any questionable forces you come up against.

But, Kay isn’t alone in this endeavor either. The first trailer introduced us to her loyal companion, Nix, a four-legged furry alien of sorts who captivates Star Wars creature design at its finest, alongside a trench coat-adorned commando droid who we are yet to learn more about.

Star Wars gameplay

Although there was a lot to unpack in the world premiere trailer, there wasn’t a whole lot of in-game content to analyze. The cinematics available show a vibrant yet dingey side to the Star Wars universe, and there’s an obvious tension between the protagonist and intergalactic authorities which may suggest that both space travel and on-foot chase might play a part in the gameplay, but as a whole, we don’t really have much of an idea of what to expect yet.

One thing we do know for sure is the open-world nature of the title, serves as the first open-world Star Wars game. Within the title, you’ll be able to travel between planets across the galaxy, including both classic locations from the franchise alongside entirely new environments to navigate.

As for quests and objectives, we currently don’t know how they will work, but given the emphasis on becoming one of the most wanted criminals, we wouldn’t be surprised if challenges and side missions were themed around bounty hunter-like tasks, probably some form of fetch quests, and the occasional brawl with other criminals.

Star Wars Outlaws news

Star Wars Outlaws announced at Xbox Games Showcase

At the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, the curtain was pulled back for the first look at Star Wars Outlaws, offering the first glimpse of the title and providing a brief introduction to the protagonist, time period, and setting of the game as a whole.