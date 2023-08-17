Star Wars Outlaws promises "something fans haven't seen before", according to narrative director

Star Wars Outlaws is one of the most anticipated upcoming games for fans of the Star Wars franchise, and there’s a lot to look forward to about the scoundrel fantasy.

But we’re still learning about Star Wars Outlaws' setting, and what we can expect from the game prior to its release in 2024. Fortunately, more details are starting to come out regarding the setting, story, and main characters, and the game's narrative director, Navid Khavari, has shed some light on a few elements.

In an interview with Game Informer , Khavari stated that the team behind Star Wars Outlaws “really wanted to deliver something players and fans alike haven’t seen or experienced before” which reinforces the idea of the game being an entirely original scoundrel story rather than resting on existing Star Wars content in order to construct its narrative.

The setting of the game, which falls between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi is described as a “writer’s dream” and a “really strong anchor for the rest of the narrative” by Khavari, suggesting a lot of new ground will be ready to explore, alongside its cast of eclectic characters to work alongside, which coincides with Khavari’s wishes to offer something entirely different to what we’ve seen before from previous Star Wars games and content.

However, despite the title offering the sought-after original experience, Khavari assured Game Informer that authenticity is just as important as presenting these new experiences, and while Star Wars Outlaws will have a number of new characters and locations, players can also expect to discover several cameos from a variety of existing characters throughout their playthrough, but the details on who wasn’t shared.

“For us, it all comes back to authenticity and delivering a story that fits in the Star Wars galaxy,” Khavai states, implying that Kay Vess’ story will coincide with existing Star Wars lore and host a lot of references to relevant characters or events where appropriate. But, more details on how exactly this will apply will be uncovered as we creep closer to the game's release window next year.

