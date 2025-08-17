Beelink GTR9 Pro combines AMD’s AI Max+ 395 with powerful cooling in a small chassis

Dual 10GbE ports and USB4 enable ultra-fast networking and high-capacity data transfers

A 16-core Zen 5 CPU and Radeon 8060S GPU deliver workstation-grade performance

Beelink has introduced the GTR9 Pro, a mini PC positioned as a Windows alternative to Apple’s Mac Studio.

Now available for preorder at $1,985, the system features the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory.

The company says it can operate as a business PC, a workstation PC, or even an AI computing hub, but its real-world positioning remains to be seen.

Quad 8K output offers expansive workspace options

The GTR9 Pro features a 16-core Zen 5 CPU paired with the Radeon 8060S integrated GPU and the XDNA 2 NPU, delivering 126 TOPS of AI performance.

Beelink says the system maintains a 140W TDP under load while remaining near-silent at 32 dB, thanks to a dual-turbine fan setup and a vapor chamber cooling system.

The system also includes two 10GbE LAN ports and dual USB4 interfaces, a configuration aimed at high-speed networking and AI server clustering.

In terms of storage, the Beelink GTR9 Pro supports dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots with a maximum of 8TB capacity, but the retail configuration offers a 2TB SSD rated at up to 7,000MB/s.

The GTR9 Pro supports up to four 8K displays through HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and the USB4 ports, suggesting suitability for expansive work setups or professional-grade media production.

Integrated dual speakers and a microphone array with AI-driven voice processing are also included, aimed at conferencing and voice interaction.

The chassis is made from metal with an internal aluminum frame, housing an integrated 230W power supply.

Beelink claims industrial-grade durability and a clean aesthetic, but such durability assertions will require long-term use to verify.

At 180mm in width and depth and 90.8mm in height, the system is compact compared to many workstation PC options, although cooling efficiency in a smaller enclosure under prolonged heavy loads remains a question.

Currently, the GTR9 Pro appears to be available primarily in China, with no firm global release date announced.

Beelink has historically followed domestic launches with broader distribution, but until confirmed, international buyers may need to wait or import the system at additional cost.