KeyGo 12.8-inch screen offers sharp visuals despite a compressed 1440p layout for multitasking

Scissor-switch keys provide a tactile typing experience suitable for serious work or long sessions

RGB lighting enhances visibility in low-light conditions while allowing personal customization

Small external screens have steadily become essential for those seeking flexible workflows and improved multitasking capabilities.

Yanko Design's new KeyGo keyboard merges a 12.8-inch touchscreen monitor with a full-size keyboard.

It aims to create a hybrid device that extends the traditional workspace without requiring a full desktop setup.

A screen built for precision

This concept is ambitious, but its practicality is limited by the absence of a built-in battery, meaning users must remain connected to a power source for extended use.

The integrated display delivers a resolution of 1920x720 at 60Hz, which might initially raise eyebrows among those accustomed to conventional 1080p monitors.

However, the design essentially compresses a 1440p screen across a wider layout, producing a pixel density that keeps text sharp and visuals reasonably crisp.

For professionals who rely on portable monitors or a monitor for video editing, this width-oriented resolution provides a usable secondary screen for reference materials, timelines, or notifications, even if it cannot fully replace a main 4K display.

The keyboard uses scissor-switch keys, which offer a responsive typing experience comparable to high-end laptops.

This design minimizes the often-criticized “mushy” feel of cheaper units, enabling fast and accurate typing.

RGB lighting is integrated with three modes, supporting work in dimly lit environments and allowing a degree of personalization.

While the visual flair may appeal to gamers, business users may appreciate the practicality of illuminated keys during extended work sessions.

Connectivity is handled through USB-C, simplifying connections to laptops, tablets, or smartphones across Windows and macOS platforms.

The single-cable solution handles both power and data, which reduces clutter and streamlines setup for mobile professionals.

Despite its thin CNC-machined aluminum build, which gives it a premium feel, the device remains somewhat limited by its dependence on external power.

It also comes with a 180-degree hinge, allowing users to orient the touchscreen above the keys or stand it fully upright as a second monitor.

While the KeyGo revisits ideas reminiscent of Apple’s Touch Bar, it expands the concept into a standalone, multi-touch interface.

Pricing begins at $538, although early backers can purchase the KeyGo for $249, representing a 54% discount.

The product also includes global shipping and a one-year warranty, and the company claims only 23 of 200 units remain.