The HP Series 5 Pro 14" 0.35-inch frame makes it one of the slimmest portable monitors available

Its 75Hz refresh rate offers smooth motion for productivity-oriented tasks

100% Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 coverage delivers accurate, balanced visuals everywhere

HP’s latest portable monitor, the Series 5 Pro 14”, introduces the world’s first Neo:LED panel in a compact form.

Designed for professionals who work on the move, HP says the Series 5 Pro 14” aims to combine high-end color fidelity with the practicality of lightweight, travel-ready hardware.

At just 0.35 inches thick and 1.38 pounds, the HP Series 5 Pro 14” is among the thinnest and lightest in its class.

A thin and travel-friendly design

This device connects through a single USB-C cable, eliminating the need for an external power source, making it ideal for travel, hybrid work, or as a monitor for trading setups.

The 14-inch display combines IPS Black and Neo:LED technology, delivering deeper blacks and vibrant colors with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio.

Rated at 400 nits of brightness, the matte finish helps minimize glare under indoor lighting.

The screen covers 100% of both Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color spaces, which positions it as ideal for photographers, designers, and video editors seeking color-accurate visuals.

The Series 5 Pro 14” refreshes at 75Hz, slightly above the standard 60Hz but still below what gamers might expect.

HP clearly designed it for productivity, not gaming, focusing on color precision and portability over refresh rate speed.

In this regard, it aligns more with the best business monitor class than entertainment-focused displays.

The dual USB-C ports with up to 65W power delivery enhance multitasking, allowing users to power their laptop and monitor from one connection.

Also, the inclusion of a multi-angle kickstand adds flexibility and compatibility with both Windows and macOS, ensuring ease of use across devices.

However, users have noted that macOS scaling may initially produce slight graininess, requiring minor adjustments for optimal clarity.

HP’s use of 90% recycled plastic and 55% recycled aluminum reinforces its sustainability focus, although performance remains the key factor for most professionals.

At $299, the HP Series 5 Pro 14” offers a strong balance between performance, portability, and color accuracy.

It does not aim to replace desktop-class monitors, but for professionals who need a reliable second screen with near-premium visuals, it stands out as a capable and efficient travel companion.

