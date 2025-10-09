HP Series 5 Pro 49-inch monitor stretches productivity across 5120 x 1440 pixels

Its VA panel delivers deep contrast, though viewing angles remain limited

Integrated webcam and microphones make this screen ideal for video-heavy workflows

HP has unveiled a 49-inch curved ultrawide monitor designed for professionals seeking a wide workspace and sharp visuals without paying premium prices.

The monitor delivers a 5K resolution of 5120 x 1440 across its VA panel, offering an expansive field of view suitable for multitasking, editing, and productivity tasks.

Its curvature is optimized for comfort during long work sessions, and the build includes a sturdy stand with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, making it a good monitor for trading.

Built-in camera and conferencing features

This new HP Series 5 Pro conferencing monitor integrates a 5-megapixel pop-up webcam.

The camera supports Windows Hello facial recognition and includes a physical shutter for privacy when not in use.

Dual microphones and front-firing speakers make it a self-contained setup for video conferencing and remote work, reducing the need for external accessories.

HP has also integrated ambient light and presence sensors to automatically adjust brightness and power settings.

This business monitor is a cost-effective alternative to high-end 49-inch ultrawide options from Dell or Samsung.

At the time of writing, there is no official price for this device, but reports suggest it should cost around $1300.

HP has confirmed that this device will be available in November 2025, and the price will be announced closer to availability.

While the pricing aims to appeal to small businesses and creators, the choice of a VA panel rather than an IPS or OLED type introduces limitations.

VA panels typically deliver strong contrast ratios but have narrower viewing angles and slower response times, making them less ideal for color-critical work or fast motion.

The monitor includes a refresh rate of 60Hz, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 100W power delivery.

It can handle dual-input picture-by-picture setups, allowing users to view two systems simultaneously.

The display covers 99% of the sRGB color space but lacks full Adobe RGB or DCI-P3 coverage.

This may disappoint photographers and designers who rely on precise color calibration.

However, for those prioritizing screen size and integrated conferencing tools over top-tier color performance, HP’s offering could still represent a practical balance between cost and capability.

