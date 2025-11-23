TP-Link claims Netgear misrepresented a Microsoft report, harming its public reputation significantly

Netgear CEO remarks allegedly linked TP-Link to Chinese state-backed cyber campaigns incorrectly

Disputed statements reference Typhoon-named threat groups without vendor attribution

TP-Link has filed a lawsuit accusing fellow hardware giant Netgear of intentionally spreading misleading claims which portrayed the company as linked to Chinese state-backed cyber threats.

The complaint alleges comments made by Netgear CEO Charles Prober during a recent earnings call implied TP-Link had a role in cyberattacks attributed to groups tracked under the Typhoon naming scheme, despite no attribution to the vendor in initial reports.

TP-Link argues these statements distorted public perception and contributed to media reports suggesting that its products pose a national security concern in the United States.

Disputed references to cyberespionage activity

During the earnings call, Prober referenced Microsoft’s findings into a cyber campaign involving TP-Link routers, framing the issue as part of broader national security scrutiny.

TP-Link disputes this interpretation, saying the report did not identify any involvement from the vendor itself, only that attackers had exploited its routers as part of a botnet.

The company argues that citing multiple Typhoon-named threat groups created a misleading association between the vendor and Chinese state operations.

TP-Link alleges that those statements were not only false but also derogatory.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company highlights it is incorporated and headquartered in California, employs hundreds of staff in the state, and maintains US-based leadership responsible for global decisions.

Its complaint acknowledges the existence of a separate China-based predecessor entity, but claims TP-Link Systems and TP-Link Technologies now operate independently.

The company asserts its US headquarters disproves claims of Chinese government control or risk based on origin.

The filing also references a previous settlement in which TP-Link paid Netgear $135 million to resolve patent litigation.

Under that agreement, Netgear allegedly committed to stop making disparaging claims about TP-Link and its products.

TP-Link argues the remarks made in recent investor calls constitute a breach of that agreement and amount to commercial disparagement and unjust enrichment.

The vendor seeks damages and a jury trial to address reputational harm and alleged contract violations.

Media reports have suggested that US agencies may be examining TP-Link’s products in relation to national security concerns, though no official confirmation has been issued.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.