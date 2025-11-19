Asus routers across the globe hit by suspected Chinese cyberattack - here's what we know

Thousands of expired ASUS routers hijacked into “Operation WrtHug” cyber-espionage botnet

Chinese state-sponsored actors exploit multiple n-day flaws, using 100-year TLS certificates

Compromised routers form relay network, mostly in Taiwan and Southeast Asia

Thousands of expired ASUS routers are being hijacked and assimilated into a botnet being used as infrastructure for cyber-espionage operations, experts have warned.

Security researchers SecurityScorecard, together with Asus, discovered and reported the malicious campaign, claiming a group of Chinese state-sponsored threat actors have been leveraging multiple vulnerabilities in a number of ASUS routers to deploy a unique, self-signed certificate.

The vulnerabilities being abused include CVE-2023-41345, CVE-2023-41346, CVE-2023-41347, CVE-2023-41348, CVE-2024-12912, and CVE-2025-2492. These are all n-day flaws, meaning they’ve been around for relatively long. However, since the targeted endpoints reached their end-of-life, most never received the update, or simply weren’t patched by their users.

Chinese activity

Here is the list of the models being assimilated into the botnet:

4G-AC55U

4G-AC860U

DSL-AC68U

GT-AC5300

GT-AX11000

RT-AC1200HP

RT-AC1300GPLUS

RT-AC1300UHP

The number of hijacked routers is being counted “in the thousands”, as per the report. All of them share a unique, self-signed TLS certificate, with a 100-year expiration date.

“This unusually long-lived certificate is a critical indicator of compromise and points to a level of coordination that reflects careful and calculated espionage,” the researchers said.

The infected routers become part of a large operational relay network, similar to other China-linked Operational Relay Box (ORB) campaigns.

The routers become nodes that let the actors route their own espionage traffic through innocent people’s routers, hide their real origin when conducting intrusions, build resilient, globally distributed C2 infrastructure and, ultimately, stage attacks against high-value geopolitical targets.

The vast majority of the compromised routers are located in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, which perfectly aligns with Chinese national interests. No compromised routers were found in mainland China, it was said.

The campaign is dubbed “Operation WrtHug”, since the devices are running firmware called AsusWRT.

