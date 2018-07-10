Microsoft announces affordable Surface Go tablet

Microsoft has revealed the new affordable Surface Go tablet, just a few hours after teasing it on Twitter.

The newest budget tablet has a thickness of just 8.3 millimeters and weighs 520 grams. The 10-inch Surface Go is geared to compete with Apple's cheaper iPads, so Microsoft is clearly chasing the same student audience as Apple.

The new Surface Go runs on an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor, and comes with two different memory configurations.

The more affordable $399 (around £300, AU$500) model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the more expensive model, which costs $549 (around £400, AU$740), will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

Microsoft hasn't yet provided official prices for the UK and Australia, but we'll update this story as soon as we hear back from the company.

Technical information

The Surface Go's display supports Microsoft's Surface Pen stylus, and can register 4096 different levels of pressure. The Surface Go's 3:2 screen aspect ratio is the same as other Surface devices, and its resolution is 1800 x 1200.

Charging the device, and connecting peripherals, can be done using either Microsoft's own Surface Connector, or via USB-C 3.1, so you can easily attach devices such as mice and external hard drives to your tablet.

The Surface Go’s battery should give you up to nine hours of use, according to Microsoft, thanks to the efficiency of the Pentium Gold processor and Windows 10 S combo.

Windows 10 S is a pared-down version of Windows 10, which only allows apps to be installed from the built-in Microsoft Store. While this can help prolong battery life in some cases, Surface Go owners will be able to upgrade to the full Windows 10 for free if they wish.

Accessories and pricing

The availability of accessories globally is yet to be confirmed, but you’ll be able to get a black Surface Go Type Cover for $99 (around £75, AU$130), with red, blue or silver “Signature” Alcantara Type Covers costing $129 (around £100, AU$170).

There’s also a new Surface Mobile Mouse for $34.99 (around £30, AU$45), which will be available in the same red, blue, or silver color options as the Signature Type Covers and the existing Surface Pen.

Pricing will start from $399 (AU$599, around £300), and the devices will be available for pre-order from Wednesday 11 July globally. The US will see the Surface Go land August 2, while Australia and New Zealand will get it August 28.

We've asked Microsoft to confirm UK price and availability.