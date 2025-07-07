Land a huge discount on my favorite MacBook alternative with this early Amazon Prime Day deal

If you're after that unmistakable Apple feng shui without the Apple price tag to match, take a look at the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, now $879.99 (was $1,199.99) at Amazon. In the UK? Fear not, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for £799.99 (was £1249.99). It's a fantastic Windows-based MacBook alternative, and with a major discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day, it's a no-brainer if you need a new laptop for work or school.

With a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Copilot+ support built-in and a 13.8-inch touchscreen display, the Surface Laptop 7 is an absolute steal at this price point. Only during Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,199.99 now $879.99 at Amazon All the power you need for work or school in a lightweight package. The 10-core Snapdragon X Plus is extremely efficient and a marked improvement over previous Surface Laptop generations. At under $900 during Prime Day deals, you can't go wrong here.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was £1,249 now £799 at Amazon At its discounted £799 asking price, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is very hard to beat when it comes to design, performance, and value for money. You get a Snapdragon X Plus chip, a respectable 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to store your files, apps, and even some lightweight games.

We don't award many 5-star ratings at TechRadar. But the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is one of the few laptops that earned its stripes.

Not only does the performance match or even beat out other popular, more expensive laptops like the Dell XPS 13 (2024) and Asus Vivobook S 15, but the sleek, simplistic design is also perfect for long productivity sessions. Plus, at just 3.67 lbs (1.66kg), the Surface Laptop 7 is nice and light, making it easy to slip into a tote bag or backpack for commuting.

I'm highlighting what I think to be the sweet spot here, with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. This gives you enough room to store your important files and applications, as well as enough memory to multitask without bogging everything down. However, you can upgrade both of those specs, as well as the CPU, for a bit of extra cash if you're looking for more power.

This laptop was already a solid deal at its full price, but when you tack on the discount from this early Amazon Prime Day deal, it's hard not to recommend it. This is the perfect Windows laptop for students heading back to school, so don't let this deal pass you by!